The Mountain West News Bureau is a collaboration between Boise State Public Radio in Idaho, KANW in New Mexico, KUNC in Colorado, KUNR in Nevada, Nevada Public Radio, and Wyoming Public Media, with support from affiliate stations across the region.
Funding for the Mountain West News Bureau is provided in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
-
The common assumption is that electrocution is the greatest danger to birds perched on power lines. New research highlights an even bigger threat: people shooting at them.