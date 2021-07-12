New Mexico News
Scorecard Ranks States for Water Efficiency and Sustainability Policies – New Mexico Ranks #24
Today in History: JAN 20, Inauguration Day (every 4 years)
Today in Entertainment History: Ozzy bit off bat's head
Today in History: JAN 19, Lucy gives birth, twice
Today in Entertainment History: Jackson got 1st gold record
NPR News
In an accident similar to Alec Baldwin's shooting of Halyna Hutchins, Lee's co-star fired a prop gun at the 28-year-old actor during filming of The Crow.
Lawmakers are already setting their sights on 34 Senate seats that will open up in 2024, indicating a busy election season.
JPMorgan's cheery confab returned to San Francisco, but the health care capitalists had economic anxiety, too.
In 1912, the 47 residents of Malaga Island were forcibly removed from their small, interracial community. Pulitzer Prize winner Paul Harding fictionalizes the story in a stunning new historical novel.
As millions around the world get ready to welcome the year of the rabbit, we spoke with chefs, cooks and bakers about what dishes they're putting on their tables and what they mean to each of them.
T-Mobile said data exposed to theft — based on its investigation to date — did not include passwords or PINs, bank account or credit card information, Social Security numbers or other government IDs.
The agency's preliminary review determined it was unintentional as the contractors worked "to correct synchronization" between databases.
Crosby was a prominent figure of the free-spirited 1970s Laurel Canyon scene who helped bring folk-rock mainstream with both The Byrds and Crosby, Stills & Nash.
Four tapes mysteriously donated to a library reveal uncertainty behind the scenes of the death chamber — and indicate the prison neglected to record evidence during an execution gone wrong.
For many in Ukraine, the tradition of plunging into an icy body of water on Epiphany, which marks the day of Jesus' baptism, serves as a reminder that the new year represents a fresh start.
The court called the leak "one of the worst breaches of trust in its history." The Marshal of the Supreme Court "has to date been unable to identify a person responsible," the court said Thursday.
The company says the AmazonSmile program didn't have enough financial impact. But some charities say the support "made a huge difference," and shoppers have expressed disapproval on social media.
KANW 89.1, HD1 ABQ,
88.1 GALLUP & GRANTS,
91.1 SANTA ROSA & LAS VEGAS
KANW-2, HD2, 107.5 ABQ,
91.1 SANTA FE, LOS ALAMOS,
GRANTS, 90.3 FROM MT TAYLOR
