Jenny KinseyKANW Mountain West News Bureau Correspondent
Jenny Kinsey is a reporter for the Mountain West News Bureau based at KANW in
Albuquerque, New Mexico. She has worked as a freelance journalist in the state and
has authored many articles on the issues of aging and caregiving. She holds both
bachelors and masters degrees in journalism and political science from East Texas
A&M University.
She is also the weekend newsline coordinator for the New Mexico Commission for the
Blind, leading volunteers recording publications.
Kinsey worked as a licensed nursing home administrator in New Mexico and Texas
for over a decade. She also has experience as an assisted living and hospice
executive director. Her doctoral studies at Texas Tech University in Lubbock included
coursework in gerontology.
