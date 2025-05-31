© 2025 KANW
Hamas responds to U.S. ceasefire proposal for Gaza

By Hadeel Al-Shalchi
Published May 31, 2025 at 10:36 AM MDT
Palestinians inspect the rubble following Israeli strikes on in Gaza City on Saturday.
Omar Al-Qattaa
/
AFP via Getty Images
Palestinians inspect the rubble following Israeli strikes on in Gaza City on Saturday.

Hamas released a statement Saturday saying it sent mediators its response to the U.S. proposal for a ceasefire in Gaza.

While the militant group says it will release 10 living and 18 deceased hostages still held in Gaza, there appear to be other details that need to be worked out before a ceasefire is declared.

Earlier this week, U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff proposed the deal, which includes a 60-day ceasefire. Israel had accepted Witkoff's proposal.

But it is not a done deal. Hamas is still seeking other demands, according to reports in Arab and Israeli media. It says it wants a comprehensive withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza and a permanent end to the war.

More than 54,000 Palestinians have been killed by Israel since the war began nearly 20 months ago when Hamas militants attacked Israel, killing about 1,200.

Hadeel Al-Shalchi
Hadeel al-Shalchi is an editor with Weekend Edition. Prior to joining NPR, Al-Shalchi was a Middle East correspondent for the Associated Press and covered the Arab Spring from Tunisia, Bahrain, Egypt, and Libya. In 2012, she joined Reuters as the Libya correspondent where she covered the country post-war and investigated the death of Ambassador Chris Stephens. Al-Shalchi also covered the front lines of Aleppo in 2012. She is fluent in Arabic.
