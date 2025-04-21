The Pope enjoyed broad support among U.S. Catholics

As tributes to Pope Francis pour in, many people are remarking on the timing of his death — the morning after Easter Sunday, the holiest day of the year in the Catholic faith.

"It's so fitting that on the day after Easter, the holiest day of the year for Catholics, after blessing people in Saint Peter's Square and delivering a message that said Christ is risen, that this is the day that he was called home to the Lord," says Kim Daniels, director of the Initiative on Catholic Social Thought and Public Life at Georgetown University and an adviser to the Vatican's communications team.

Daniels told NPR's Morning Edition that the community is mourning, but its spiritual leader left behind a "hopeful vision for the church going forward."

She said he "energized our faith by orienting us again towards action ... towards a church that is a field hospital," referencing a metaphor the pope used repeatedly during his tenure. She specifically mentioned how Pope Francis challenged people to welcome migrants and refugees, reject polarization and "reject an economy that excludes the vulnerable."

"But most of all, he just remained a source of hope and renewal amid difficult times, including just every time we are facing something that's a challenge, whether within the church, in the clergy abuse crisis to externally with division in our political life," Daniels added. "He remains a source of hope and renewal and enjoys broad support among American Catholics."

A 2024 Pew Research Center survey found that 75% of American Catholics viewed Francis favorably — 15 points below his peak favorability rating, which was 90% in early 2015.

Pew said the survey revealed the largest partisan gap in views of the pontiff: Roughly 9 in 10 Catholics who belong to or lean toward the Democratic Party saw him positively, compared to just 63% of those who are Republican or Republican-leaning. But some feelings transcended party lines.

"Regardless of their partisan leanings, most U.S. Catholics regard Francis as an agent of change," Pew added. "Overall, about seven-in-ten say the current pope represents a change in direction for the church, including 42% who say he represents a major change."

