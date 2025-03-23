Pope Francis is discharged from the hospital after treatment for respiratory infection

ROME — Pope Francis was discharged from Rome's Gemelli hospital Sunday, five weeks after he was admitted for a case of bronchitis and later suffered other medical complications, including pneumonia in both lungs.

Appearing weak but in good spirits, the pope briefly greeted hundreds of faithful from a hospital balcony Sunday morning before leaving the facility, his first public appearance since going in for treatment in mid-February.

"I see a woman with yellow flowers. Brava!" he said, his voice subdued. The 88-year-old then gave the crowd a thumbs up and made the sign of the cross before being wheeled back into his room.

The crowd erupted in chants of "Viva il papa!" and "Papa Francesco," celebrating his remarkable recovery after an illness that left him hospitalized for weeks.

"It's emotional to again find the hope that the pope brings," said Rome resident Giulia Gianarelli.

The Vatican said Francis left the hospital in his white Fiat 500L and headed to the Basilica of Saint Mary Major to pray. He was expected to return to his home at Casa Santa Marta, where doctors said he would need to convalesce for two months, resting and receiving additional medical treatment.

Francis was admitted to Gemelli hospital on Feb. 14 for a case of bronchitis and was diagnosed with a severe respiratory infection, the most serious health crisis of his 12-year papacy. In the ensuing days, Francis was also diagnosed with a "polymicrobial infection" of his respiratory tract as well as bilateral pneumonia.

The pope was in critical condition for part of his hospitalization, and doctors said he also suffered two "critical episodes" during which his life was in danger. Francis was given oxygen therapy and at one point he was placed on a non-invasive ventilator, according to medical staff.

The pope was briefly hospitalized in 2023 for a separate case of bronchitis. In his 20s, doctors removed part of his right lung to treat an infection.

Dr. Sergio Alfieri, a Gemelli hospital physician who led the pope's medical team, said Francis would need time for a full recovery from the bilateral pneumonia.

Doctors said they also expect the pope's voice, which was frail on Sunday from time spent on oxygen therapy, to gradually recover.

Alfieri told reporters Saturday evening that he hoped the pope's improving health meant that Francis could soon resume a work schedule, though he may not be able to attend meetings with people and groups right away.

