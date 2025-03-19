Sen. Bennet on Dem leaders: 'It's important for people to know when it's time to go'

Updated March 20, 2025 at 12:17 PM ET

GOLDEN, Colo. — Colorado Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet stopped short Wednesday of calling on Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer to step down from leadership, but came pretty darn close.

"I do think on the leadership question, it's always better to examine whether folks are in the right place, and we're certainly going to have that conversation," he said at a town hall in Golden.

Schumer has come under widespread criticism from House Democrats and within his own caucus for voting to advance GOP legislation that would prevent a shutdown of the federal government. Schumer had signaled that Republicans didn't have the votes to advance the spending measure, but later shifted course, arguing the bill's passage was the lesser of two evils.

"It is really important that we are able to lift up the stakes that we're fighting for — for the American people to know what we're fighting for on their behalf. And I don't think it was clear in this debate that we were," Bennet told attendees.

Bennet, 60, recalled how he was the first Senate Democrat to say he didn't think then-President Joe Biden could win reelection after his poor debate performance.

"And in dodging your question, let me just say it's important for people to know when it's time to go," he said in response to an attendee, who asked when Bennet would call for the 74-year-old Schumer to step aside. "We're going to have conversations, I'm sure, in the foreseeable future, about all the Democratic leadership."

Bennet's comments came after Maryland Rep. Glenn Ivey also called for new leadership for Senate Democrats.

Schumer was supposed to be on the road this week promoting his new book. Those events were either postponed or canceled, with one venue citing security concerns.

Attendees like 19-year-old Jaxon Armenta said they didn't understand the strategy behind Schumer's decision last week.

"I saw Schumer say why he voted for it and I understood it after the fact," Armenta told NPR before the town hall. "I was frustrated, still disappointed, but like, why are we not messaging that beforehand? It felt like leading up to the vote, it was, 'We're going to fight this'. And then the vote came and it was a full 180."

"It really doesn't seem like there's a plan" — attendees say they want more from Democrats

Armenta came to the town hall looking to hear a "real plan to fight the Trump administration — we want full pedal to the metal."

"I have family on disability, I have family on Medicaid. I have family that collect Social Security and they need that to survive month to month," Armenta said. "We just want to make sure our family's going to make it through the next four years, as dramatic as that sounds — everything's really scary right now."

Attendees pressed Bennet and fellow Colorado Democrat Rep. Brittany Pettersen on what steps their party can take to combat the dismantling of the federal government. Both talked about the importance of public unity and bringing frustrations to Republican lawmakers.

"Here is the sad fact of the situation that we're in. [Trump] won not just the presidency, but a big majority in the Senate and a little majority in the House, and it doesn't do anybody any good for us to pretend that's not real," Bennet said. "That obviously makes it challenging. But there is no excuse for not continuing to push."

Wednesday's town hall was another reminder of the pressure congressional Democrats face with a base demanding they be more aggressive while holding limited power as the party in the minority.

Attendee Dave Loeff, a registered independent, said the explanation from Democrats that they're limited in what they can do is frustrating. "It's a poor excuse," he said. "Whatever power they do have, they need to be using."

At times, attendees shouted over lawmakers, with concerns over climate and criticizing Bennet for voting to confirm some of President Trump's Cabinet nominees.

"You're attacking the wrong man," one attendee yelled at a disruptor.

Pettersen talked about the importance of "changing hearts and minds" of people who voted for Trump and showing them how people in their community have been affected by his actions. She said there isn't "one leader" to represent the party and that it's "on all of us."

"It really doesn't seem like there's a plan," said one attendee during Q&A. "I know that you say we are the leaders but come on, I feel like you're talking pretty, but there's no action."

Bennet responded by pointing to the Supreme Court election in Wisconsin that Elon Musk is helping fund as an area where people can donate, along with federal employees engaged in lawsuits against the government "that could use your resources to help support their legal efforts."

He also made the case that the Democratic Party needs a "new plan for the future" that "speaks to working people."

"I know we can do it. But it's not going to be the same old playbook and it may not be with the same old people," he said.

