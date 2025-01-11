© 2025 KANW
Photos: Southern California residents return to devastation as two major wildfires rage on

By Mhari Shaw,
Elise HuBen de la Cruz
Published January 11, 2025 at 8:07 AM MST
Sunday, Ja. 12: Wildfires burnt through cars and buildings in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles.
Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images/AFP
Updated January 12, 2025 at 18:09 PM ET

Large part of Southern California are once again under wildfire risks as strong winds and dry conditions return through Wednesday.

At least 153,000 Angelenos have had to evacuate their homes and at least 319,000 people are now under evacuation warnings.

Sunday, Jan. 12: Fire retardant covers a car and sidewalk in the Mandeville Canyon neighborhood of Los Angeles, as the Palisades Fire continues to threaten the city.
Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images
Sunday, Jan. 12: Animal rescue groups are transporting hundreds of dogs and cats out of fire-devastated Los Angeles to relieve local overwhelmed animal shelters. Pictured are Michael Preciado and Reem Abuyousef who are donating pet food and other supplies at the Best Friends adoption center in Los Angeles.
Ryan Kellman/NPR /
Saturday, Jan. 11: A plane drops pink fire retardant near the Brentwood neighborhood.
Tayfun Coskun / Anadolu via Getty Images
Friday, Jan. 10: Johnathon Vera with Arizona Pipeline Company works to extinguish a still burning gas line fire in Altadena.
Ryan Kellman / NPR
Saturday, Jan. 11: A firefighter battles the Palisades Fire in Mandeville Canyon.
Jae C. Hong / AP
Saturday, Jan. 11: Smoke lingers over destroyed homes in the aftermath of the Eaton Fire in Altadena.
Kyle Grillot / Bloomberg via Getty Images
Saturday, Jan. 11: Glendale Fire Department captain Chris Jernegan (left) and his wife Alison (middle) help Ella Venne search through the remains of her family's home that was destroyed by the Eaton Fire in Altadena.
Mark J. Terrill / AP
Saturday, Jan. 11: A firefighter monitors the advance of the Palisades Fire in Mandeville Canyon.
Eric Thayer / AP
Saturday, Jan. 11: Media and civilians line a hillside in the Mountaingate development, above Mandeville Canyon, after the sun went down and fire air operations continue to work to extinguish flames from the Palisades Fire.
Jay L. Clendenin / Getty Images
Friday, Jan. 10: Rev. John Shaver (R) looks on while visiting the remains of Community United Methodist Church, where he is pastor.
Mario Tama / Getty Images
Friday, Jan. 10: Smoke billows from the Palisades fire as seen near Fernwood, Topanga, a community in western Los Angeles County.
Agustin Paullier / AFP via Getty Images
Sat., Jan. 11: A firefighting helicopter drops water on the Palisades Fire in Los Angeles, California.
Justin Sullivan / Getty Images
Friday, Jan. 10: A person helps up Pasadena Mayor Victor Gordo, center, as he meets with victims of the Eaton Fire.
Ethan Swope / AP
Friday, Jan. 10: Firefighter works to extinguish a still smoldering fire in Altadena
Ryan Kellman / NPR
Friday, Jan. 10: Melted metal from a burned vehicle is seen on the ground of a property in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood.
Eric Thayer / AP
Friday. Jan. 10: Fire crews monitor the Palisades Fire in the outskirts of the Pacific Palisades neighborhood.
Eric Thayer / AP
Friday, Jan. 10: This aerial photo shows homes and businesses reduced to smoldering rubble by the Palisades Fire.
David Swanson / AFP via Getty Images
Friday, Jan. 10: Destruction from the Eaton fire in Altadena.
Ryan Kellman / NPR
Friday, Jan. 10: Betty Comas, left, waits in line with her dog at an aid center for those affected by wildfires at the Pasadena Convention Center.
Richard Vogel / AP
Friday, Jan.10: Wildfire smoke and burned houses are seen from the Palisades Fire in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood.
Apu Gomes / Getty Images
Friday, Jan. 10: Luke Dexter reacts as he sifts through the remains of his father's fire-ravaged beachfront property.
John Locher / AP
Friday, Jan. 10: A firefighter clears away smoking debris at the site of a structure on Lake Avenue in Altadena.
Chris Pizzello / AP
Friday, Jan. 10: A worker clears debris from the Palisades Fire in Malibu.
Eric Thayer / AP
