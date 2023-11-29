Harris plans to attend the COP28 climate summit

Updated November 29, 2023 at 12:24 PM ET

Vice President Harris is planning to attend the COP28 summit in United Arab Emirates this week, according to a source familiar with the plans. The source was not authorized to speak publicly about the trip.

The trip follows some pushback on the administration for not announcing plans to send President Biden to the global climate meeting, which kicks off on Thursday and lasts until Dec. 12. Biden attended the last two years.

When asked earlier this week if Biden would attend, the White House only said it had no updates on his schedule, and noted that special envoy John Kerry, national climate adviser Ali Zaidi, senior adviser John Podesta and others would be there.

Addressing climate change was a key part of Biden's campaign messaging during his 2020 campaign, and when he took office, he named it a top priority for his administration. Last year he signed the Inflation Reduction Act, which will invest $369 billion into curbing emissions.

However, the administration continues to face calls from climate activists to take further action. Among those calling for Biden to attend this year's conference was the youth-run advocacy group Sunrise Movement.

If Biden wants to be taken seriously on climate by young people at home and by the rest of the world, he needs to step it up.



We're demanding @POTUS declare a climate emergency and use every tool at his disposal to save lives.



Join the call: https://t.co/D8pY9yWjzz — Sunrise Movement 🌅 (@sunrisemvmt) November 27, 2023

Young voters could play a crucial role in Biden's reelection bid next year after helping propel him to victory in 2020. But their support isn't guaranteed.

In recent months, Harris has made direct appeals to Gen Z and millennial voters, launching a cross-country college tour, where she talked about top issues for young Americans, including addressing the climate crisis.

Environmental issues remain a top issue for many younger voters. An NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll from this summer found that nearly six in 10 millennial and Gen Z Americans believe addressing climate change should be a priority even at the risk of slowing economic growth – the most of any age group surveyed.

Among Democrats, 80% feel it should be a priority regardless of economic effects, compared to just 23% of Republicans.

