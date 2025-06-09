Dr. Blakey and Principal Ortiz recognized for leadership and commitment to students.

The Albuquerque Hispano Chamber of Commerce recognized Superintendent Gabriella Durán-Blakey and East San Jose Elementary School Principal Eder Ortiz on Thursday for their leadership and commitment to students.The Chamber named Ortiz Educator of the Year and bestowed its 2025 President Award on Dr. Blakey during the Annual Education Excellence Awards on Thursday morning. The celebration also included over $120,000 in scholarships to recent high school graduates. Blakey, who grew up in the Southeast Heights and graduated from Highland High School, took over as Albuquerque Public Schools superintendent on July 1, 2024, although she has worked for APS for more than 20 years in various roles. She has been leading the district in its ambitious work to improve academic outcomes for more than 60,000 APS students. “Receiving this award means a great deal to me,” Blakey said, adding that she believes in the work the Hispano Chamber does to build up the community. “As one of the few Hispanic women superintendents in the country, it’s a tremendous honor to be recognized by a group like this.”Ortiz taught for 16 years before becoming a principal six years ago. He was born in Mexico and grew up in Los Angeles before moving to New Mexico to pursue his master’s degree in educational leadership.“Under Principal Ortiz’s leadership, East San Jose Elementary has become a beacon of bilingual education, fostering an inclusive environment that celebrates cultural diversity and promotes bilingualism,” the Chamber said of Ortiz. “Through his visionary leadership, Principal Ortiz continues to inspire those around him, making a lasting impact on the lives of countless students and educators.”