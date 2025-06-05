Amaze to Participate in Webinar Series Beginning June 5, 2025

Company Conducting Capital Raise via Rule 506(c) Regulation D Offering in Conjunction with Webinar Series

Management to Provide Update on Growth, Product Innovation, and Strategic Partnerships in $480B Creator Economy

NEWPORT BEACH, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / June 4, 2025 / Amaze Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American:AMZE) ("Amaze" or the "Company"), a global leader in creator-powered commerce, today announced that it will be participating in an upcoming webinar series hosted by Clout Hero. In conjunction with the webinar series, Amaze will be conducting a capital raise via a Rule 506(c) Regulation D offering for up to $25 million. Additional details can be found on the webinar landing page and in the Company's filings with the SEC.

During the webinars, Aaron Day, CEO of Amaze Software, will present the Company's growth strategy and key initiatives, including product innovation, platform expansion, and new strategic partnerships.

The first event will take place virtually on Thursday, June 5, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. PDT. To register for the webinar, please visit Amaze.co/invest. The webinar series will continue every Tuesday and Thursday throughout June, with the exception of the Juneteenth market holiday.

"Amaze's momentum comes at a defining moment for the creator economy," said Bob Olejar, Founder of Clout Hero, organizer of the webinar series. "They're eliminating barriers to entry and enabling creators of all sizes to monetize with ease - no minimum follower count, no operational hurdles. We're excited to help share that story with investors and the broader market."

With the creator economy projected to reach $480 billion by 2027, Amaze is scaling to meet global demand. Its platform simplifies the process for creators to launch products, monetize their content, and grow their businesses - all while integrating directly with the social platforms where creators already engage their audiences.

Interested parties are encouraged to register now to attend the first webinar and learn more about Amaze's business at Amaze.co/invest.

For investor information, please contact IR@amaze.co

For press inquiries, please contact PR@amaze.co

About Amaze:

Amaze Holdings, Inc. is an end-to-end, creator-powered commerce platform offering tools for seamless product creation, advanced e-commerce solutions, and scalable managed services. By empowering anyone to "sell anything, anywhere," Amaze enables creators to tell their stories, cultivate deeper audience connections, and generate sustainable income through shoppable, authentic experiences. Discover more at www.amaze.co.

About Clout Hero:

Clout Hero stands out as the leading persuasive marketing company in the Regulation A and Regulation D fundraising marketplace. A spinoff of the pioneering marketing firm Placement Directory, Clout Hero brings over 20 years of marketing excellence into the finance industry. For the past three years, they have focused exclusively on supporting raises of $20 million or more, consistently delivering bold and results-driven strategies. Their expertise helps businesses engage investors and achieve their financial goals with confidence.

SOURCE: Amaze Holdings, Inc.

