White House Moves to Defund Public Media

The White House has officially asked Congress to claw back $1.1 billion of already approved public media funding for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. (CPB)

CPB funds go to stations, like KANW, across the country, which are some of the few remaining local media, particularly in rural, remote, and underserved communities.

KANW and other public stations play a crucial role in the Emergency Alert System (EAS), providing lifesaving public safety communications to the American people in times of national emergency, in partnership with federal, state, and local authorities.

KANW serves as the Primary 2 EAS service for the state of New Mexico. As the Primary 2 EAS Service KANW works closely with the state of New Mexico’s Office of Emergency Management and other emergency responders in the event of a statewide, regional, or national emergency. KANW messages informing other broadcasters (commercial and non-commercial), viewers, and listeners of a wide variety of emergencies.

KANW and other public broadcasters provide accountability, with Local journalism with daily news and public affairs programming with Concerning New Mexico, Report from Santa Fe and New Mexico Legislative and election programming. KANW is one of the few places where every family – no matter where they live or what they earn – can find trusted information, educational support, and connection to their community for free.

Today KANW and organizations across the country are standing together to protect public media to help us continue to serve Americans from all backgrounds with factual news and information. The more informed citizens we are the healthier our democracy.

You can make your voice heard by contacting US Senators and Representatives to share your thoughts and support about KANW public radio in New Mexico.

The House could vote on this destructive proposal within days. That’s why we’re urging you to call your Members of Congress and tell them to oppose this rescission package.

You are the PUBLIC in PUBLIC BROADCASTING ACT NOW:

In New Mexico

Senator Martin Heinrich 505-224-5521 https://www.heinrich.senate.gov/contact/write-martin

Senator Ben Ray Lujan (202) 224-6621 https://www.lujan.senate.gov/contact/contact-form/

1st Representative Melanie Stansbury (202) 225-6316 https://stansbury.house.gov/contact

2nd Representative Gabe Vasquez (202) 225-2365 https://vasquez.house.gov/address_authentication?form=/contact

3rd Representative Teresa Leger Fernandez (202) 225-6190 https://fernandez.house.gov/contact/

Outside of New Mexico look up your US Senators and Representatives Here: https://www.congress.gov/members/find-your-member

You can support KANW by donating at https://donate.nprstations.org/kanw

