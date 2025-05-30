Join us for Story Time in the Park

Program runs June 9-July 17 at several summer lunch meal sites in Albuquerque and Bernalillo County.

If you’re looking for a fun, educational activity for your child this summer, check out Story Time in the Park.

APS Title I created the program to get books into the hands of kids and prevent summer learning loss. Teachers will host read aloud sessions for children and their families Monday through Thursday at several summer lunch meal sites in Albuquerque and Bernalillo County. Lunch is served Monday through Friday between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. (Check park for details)

Story Time in the Park kicks off on June 9 and will run through July 17.

There will be no Story Time in the Park on June 19, the Juneteenth holiday, or July 4, the Independence Day holiday.

Families leave each Story Time in the Park Session with a copy of the book that was read and an activity sheet/lesson plan of strategies and supports for reading at home.

The program strives to support families so they can guide their children toward reading proficiency and a lifelong joy of reading. Research shows that young children who have access to books in the home and who are read to regularly have the best chance of becoming successful readers.

Through modeling and teaching, adults taking part in Story Time in the Park sessions learn about the reading process, strategies for reading aloud, and questioning techniques for reading comprehension.

For more information, visit the Story Time in the Park page.

Parks and Locations

4-H Park 1400 Menaul NW

Alamosa 1100 Bataan Dr. SW

Atrisco Park 211 Atrisco Dr. SW

Aztec Park 3400 Moon NE

Chelwood Park 13205 San Juan NE

Grisham Park 3119 Tiley Dr. NE

Jade Park 6402 San Francisco NE

La Ladera Park 211 Los Ranchos NW

Montgomery Park 5301 Ponderosa NE

Paradise Hills Community Center (lunch is served between 10:30 am- 12:30 pm) 5901 Paradise Blvd NW

Pat Hurley Upper Park 5035 Bluewater Rd. NW

Phil Chacon 7600 Southern Ave SE

Raymac Park 2805 Morton SW

Sandia Vista Park 11505 Chico NE

Santa Fe Village Park 5700 Bogart NW

Tiguex Park 1800 Mountain Rd. NW

Tom Tenorio Park 2900 Arenal Rd. SW

Tower Park 601 86th St. SW

Valle del Bosque Park 480 Sunset Rd. SW

Village Mobile Home Park 10200 2nd St. NW

Westgate Community Park Cartagena & Valley View Dr. SW