Today in History: May 18, Mount St. Helens erupts

Today is Sunday, May 18, the 138th day of 2025. There are 227 days left in the year.

Today in history:

On May 18, 1980, the Mount St. Helens volcano in Washington state erupted, leaving an estimated 57 people dead or missing.

Also on this date:

In 1863, the Siege of Vicksburg began during the Civil War, ending July 4 with a Union victory.

In 1896, the U.S. Supreme Court, in Plessy v. Ferguson, endorsed "separate but equal" racial segregation. (The decision was reversed 58 years later by Brown v. Board of Education of Topeka.)

In 1927, in America's deadliest school attack, part of a schoolhouse in Bath Township, Michigan, was blown up with explosives planted by local farmer Andrew Kehoe, who then set off a bomb in his truck; the attacks killed 38 children and six adults, including Kehoe, who'd earlier killed his wife. (Authorities said Kehoe, who suffered financial difficulties, was seeking revenge for losing a township clerk election.)

In 1933, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed a measure creating the Tennessee Valley Authority, the largest public utility in America.

In 1973, Harvard law professor Archibald Cox was appointed Watergate special prosecutor by U.S. Attorney General Elliot Richardson.

In 1981, the New York Native, a gay newspaper, carried a story concerning rumors of "an exotic new disease" among LGBTQ+ people; it was the first published report about what came to be known as AIDS.

In 1998, the U.S. government filed an antitrust case against Microsoft, saying the powerful software company had a "choke hold" on competitors that was denying consumers important choices about how they bought and used computers. (The Justice Department and Microsoft reached a settlement in 2001.)

In 2018, a 17-year-old armed with a shotgun and a pistol opened fire at a Houston-area high school, killing eight students and two teachers.

Today's Birthdays: Baseball Hall of Famer Reggie Jackson is 79. Musician Rick Wakeman (Yes) is 76. Musician-composer Mark Mothersbaugh (Devo) is 75. Country musician George Strait is 73. Actor Chow Yun-Fat is 70. Hockey Hall of Famer Jari Kurri is 65. Tennis Hall of Famer Yannick Noah is 65. Comedian-writer Tina Fey is 55. Rock singer Jack Johnson is 50. Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter is 22.

