Families can now sign their children up for the 2025-2026 school year.

KANW New Mexico Public Radio | By Albuquerque Public Schools Communications Department
Published March 28, 2025 at 4:38 PM MDT

Families planning to send their child to Albuquerque Public Schools preschool/Pre-K for the 2025-2026 school year can now register.

Children must be 3 or 4 years old by Aug. 31 to enroll. APS preschool/pre-K programs are free and available to all students while slots are available.

Families will be asked to choose three preferred schools from a list of APS schools that offer preschool.

Families new to APS will need to create a ParentVUE account to register. Those who already have children attending APS can register their preschooler using their existing accountExternal link 

Additional information is available on the APS Preschool Enrollment page
