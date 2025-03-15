Degenhart and Boise State knock off top-seed New Mexico in MWC Tournament semifinals 72-69

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Tyson Degenhart led No. 5 seed Boise State with 22 points and Andrew Meadow sealed the victory with a 3-pointer with 46 seconds remaining as the Broncos upset top-seeded New Mexico 72-69 on Friday in the Mountain West Conference Tournament semifinals.

Degenhart shot 8 for 14 (2 for 7 from 3-point range) and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line for the Broncos (24-9). Emmanuel Ugbo scored 17 points and added five rebounds and three blocks. Meadow shot 4 of 12 from the field, including 2 for 9 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 6 from the line to finish with 16 points. The Broncos extended their winning streak to six games.

Donovan Dent finished with 23 points and five assists for the Lobos (26-7). Nelly Junior Joseph added 19 points, eight rebounds and two steals for New Mexico. Mustapha Amzil also had 10 points and six rebounds.

Degenhart scored nine points in the first half and Boise State went into the break trailing 34-28. Ugbo scored 13 points in the second half. Boise State outscored New Mexico by nine points over the final half.

