Today is Tuesday, Feb. 18, the 49th day of 2025. There are 316 days left in the year.

Today in History: February 18, Dale Earnhardt Sr. dies in Daytona crash

By The Associated Press undefined

Today in history:

On Feb. 18, 2001, auto racing star Dale Earnhardt Sr. died in a crash in the final lap of the Daytona 500; he was 49.

Also on this date:

In 1885, Mark Twain's "Adventures of Huckleberry Finn" was published in the U.S. for the first time.

In 1930, the dwarf planet Pluto was discovered by American astronomer Clyde Tombaugh.

In 1970, the "Chicago Seven" defendants were found not guilty of conspiring to incite riots at the 1968 Democratic National Convention; five were convicted of violating the Anti-Riot Act of 1968 (those convictions were later reversed).

In 1983, 13 people were shot to death at a gambling club in Seattle's Chinatown in what became known as the Wah Mee Massacre. (Two men were convicted of the killings and were sentenced to life in prison; a third was found guilty of robbery and assault.)

In 1994, in the final race of his Olympic career at the Winter Olympic Games in Lillehammer, Norway, U.S. speedskater Dan Jansen broke the world record in the 1,000 meters, winning the gold medal.

In 2001, veteran FBI agent Robert Philip Hanssen was arrested, accused of spying for Russia. (Hanssen later pleaded guilty to espionage and attempted espionage and was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.)

In 2003, an arson attack involving two South Korean subway trains in the city of Daegu claimed nearly 200 lives.

In 2021, the rover Perseverance successfully landed on Mars, where it continues to explore the planet's surface today.

Today's Birthdays: Artist-singer Yoko Ono is 92. Restaurateur-TV host Prue Leith (TV: "The Great British Baking Show") is 85. Singer Irma Thomas is 84. Musician Dennis DeYoung is 78. Actor Cybill Shepherd is 75. Actor John Travolta is 71. TV personality Vanna White is 68. Actor Matt Dillon is 61. Rapper-music executive Dr. Dre is 60. Actor Molly Ringwald is 57. Actor Ike Barinholtz is 48. Football Hall of Famer Dwight Freeney is 45. Musician Regina Spektor is 45.

