City of Las Vegas Precautionary boil water order

KANW New Mexico Public Radio | By KANW News
Published February 18, 2025 at 7:23 AM MST

The City of Las Vegas, New Mexico is currently under a precautionary boil water order. The city is dealing with low water pressure because water usage is higher than water production. Residents are asked to conserve water and check for leaks around their properties. Residents are asked to conserve water and check for leaks around their properties. No contamination has currently been detected in the Las Vegas water system.

