Today in History: February 10, 'Bridge of Spies' prisoner exchange

By The Associated Press

Today is Monday, Feb. 10, the 41st day of 2025. There are 324 days left in the year.

Today in history:

On Feb. 10, 1962, on the Glienicke Bridge connecting West Berlin and East Germany, the Soviet Union exchanged captured American U-2 pilot Francis Gary Powers for Rudolf Abel, a Soviet spy held by the United States.

Also on this date:

1736, the treaty ending the Seven Years' War was signed in Paris, with France ceding its territory in Canada to Great Britain.

In 1936, Nazi Germany's Reichstag passed a law investing the Gestapo secret police with absolute authority, exempt from any legal review.

In 1959, an F4-intensity tornado tore through the St. Louis area, killing 21 people and injuring 345.

In 1967, the 25th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, dealing with presidential disability and succession, was adopted as Minnesota and Nevada ratified it.

In 1981, eight people were killed when a fire set by a busboy broke out at the Las Vegas Hilton hotel-casino.

In 1996, world chess champion Garry Kasparov lost the first game of a match in Philadelphia against an IBM computer dubbed "Deep Blue." (Kasparov ended up winning the match, 4 games to 2; however, he was defeated by Deep Blue in a rematch the following year.)

Today's birthdays: Opera singer Leontyne Price is 98. Actor Robert Wagner is 95. Singer Roberta Flack is 88. Olympic swimming gold medalist Mark Spitz is 75. Golf Hall of Famer Greg Norman is 70. Basketball Hall of Fame coach John Calipari is 66. Filmmaker Alexander Payne is 64. TV host-political commentator George Stephanopoulos is 64. Sen. Lisa Blunt Rochester, D-Del., is 63. Political commentator Glenn Beck is 61. Actor Laura Dern is 58. Writer-producer-director Vince Gilligan (TV: "Breaking Bad") is 58. Football Hall of Famer Ty Law is 51. Actor-filmmaker Elizabeth Banks is 51. Basketball Hall of Famer Tina Thompson is 50. Reggaeton singer Don Omar is 47. Actor Uzo Aduba is 44. Actor Stephanie Beatriz is 44. Actor Emma Roberts is 34. Olympic swimming gold medalist Lilly King is 28. Actor Chloe Grace Moretz is 28. Actor Yara Shahidi is 25.

