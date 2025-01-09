Today in Entertainment History: "Rawhide" premiered

On Jan. 9, 1959, "Rawhide" premiered on CBS.

In 1964, The Temptations recorded the song "The Way You Do The Things You Do" at Motown Studios in Detroit.

In 1965, "The Beatles '65" album hit number one and stayed there for nine weeks.

In 1973, the Rolling Stones' plans to tour Asia were halted when Japan refused to grant Mick Jagger a visa. The Japanese turned down Jagger's request because of his 1969 drug bust.

In 1977, country singer Emmylou Harris married music producer Brian Ahern. They divorced in 1984.

In 1979, "A Gift Of Song: The Music For UNICEF Concert" was held at the United Nations. Pop stars including ABBA, the Bee Gees and Rod Stewart performed, raising about $500,000 to fight world hunger. The concert was taped and broadcast by NBC.

In 1989, "The Pat Sajak Show" made its debut on late night TV, but it was unable to compete with the likes of Johnny Carson and David Letterman.

In 1990, Madonna began auditioning dancers for her 1990 world tour. She had taken out a newspaper ad that said, "Wimps and wannabes need not apply."

In 1991, actor Delta Burke filed a lawsuit against the producers of "Designing Women." She claimed they wrote her out of a script.

In 2012, Jay-Z released the song "Glory" that featured the cries of his 2-day-old daughter, Blue Ivy. Because she was credited, she became the youngest person to appear on a Billboard chart when it debuted at number 74 on the R&B/hip-hop songs chart.

Today's Birthdays: Actor K Callan ("Lois and Clark") is 89. Singer Joan Baez is 84. Guitarist Jimmy Page of Led Zeppelin is 81. Actor John Doman ("Gotham") is 80. Singer-actor Buster Poindexter (David Johansen) is 75. Singer Crystal Gayle is 74. Actor J.K. Simmons (TV's "The Closer," "Spider-Man" movies) is 70. Actor Imelda Staunton ("Harry Potter" movies, "Vera Drake") is 69. Guitarist Eric Erlandson (Hole) is 62. Actor Joely Richardson is 60. Guitarist Carl Bell of Fuel is 58. Actor David Costabile ("Billions," "Breaking Bad") is 58. Singer Dave Matthews of The Dave Matthews Band is 58. Actor Joey Lauren Adams ("Chasing Amy," "Big Daddy") is 57. Actor Deon Cole ("black-ish") is 54. Actor Angela Bettis ("Carrie," "Girl, Interrupted") is 52. Actor Omari Hardwick ("Power") is 51. Singer A.J. McLean of the Backstreet Boys is 47. Guitarist Drew Brown of OneRepublic is 41. Singer Paolo Nutini is 38. Actor Nina Dobrev ("The Vampire Diaries") is 36. Actor Kerris Dorsey ("Ray Donovan," "Brothers and Sisters") is 27. Actor Tyree Brown ("Parenthood") is 21.

