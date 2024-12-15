Milicevic scores 21 off the bench, New Mexico beats D-II Western New Mexico 122-70

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Jovan Milicevic scored 21 points off of the bench to help lead New Mexico over Division-II Western New Mexico 122-70 on Saturday.

Milicevic added six rebounds and three steals for the Lobos (8-3, 1-0 Mountain West Conference). Braden Appelhans scored 18 points while shot 5 for 8 from beyond the arc and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line. Filip Borovicanin had 13 points and shot 5 for 9, including 1 for 4 from beyond the arc.

Carson Kelly led the way for the Mustangs with 14 points, five assists and two steals. Aiden Wall added 14 points for Western New Mexico. Isaiah Marin had 13 points.

New Mexico took the lead with 12:25 remaining in the first half and never looked back. Appelhans led their team in scoring with 12 points in the first half to help put them up 60-37 at the break. New Mexico pulled away with a 22-0 run in the second half to extend a 22-point lead to 44 points. They outscored Western New Mexico by 29 points in the final half, as Milicevic led the way with a team-high 19 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

