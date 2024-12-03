Today in Entertainment History: Pink Floyd pig broke loose

On Dec. 3, 1947, the Tennessee Williams play "A Streetcar Named Desire" opened on Broadway.

In 1953, the musical "Kismet" opened on Broadway. It featured the song "Stranger In Paradise."

In 1960, the Lerner and Lowe musical "Camelot" opened on Broadway.

In 1966, The Monkees performed their first live concert, in Honolulu.

In 1968, Elvis Presley's "comeback special" was broadcast on NBC.

In 1971, the Montreux Casino in Switzerland burned down during a performance by Frank Zappa and the Mothers of Invention. Deep Purple was the opening act and wrote about it in the song "Smoke on the Water."

In 1976, seven gunmen broke into singer Bob Marley's house in Jamaica. Marley, his wife, their manager and a house guest were shot and wounded. The gunmen were never caught.

Also in 1976, Pink Floyd released a 40-foot helium-filled pig at Battersea Power Station in England so they could photograph it for their "Animals" album cover. The pig broke loose, and authorities alerted pilots to watch for a flying pig.

In 1979, eleven people were killed in a crush of fans at Cincinnati's Riverfront Coliseum, where The Who was performing. Dozens of others were injured.

In 1992, Stevie Wonder was given a Lifetime Achievement Award by the National Academy of Songwriters.

In 1997, the country group Little Texas announced they planned to break up at the end of the year.

In 1998, rapper Coolio was found guilty of stealing clothes from a boutique in Stuttgart, Germany, and punching the boutique owner. He was fined $30,000.

In 1999, actor Madeline Kahn died of ovarian cancer in New York. She was 57.

In 2005, singer Marilyn Manson married burlesque dancer Dita Von Teese at a castle in Ireland. They divorced less than two years later.

Today's birthdays: Singer Jaye P. Morgan ("The Gong Show") is 93. Singer Ozzy Osbourne is 76. Singer Mickey Thomas of Jefferson Starship is 75. Bassist Paul Gregg of Restless Heart is 70. Actor Steven Culp ("Desperate Housewives," "JAG") is 69. Actor Daryl Hannah is 64. Actor Julianne Moore is 64. Actor Brendan Fraser is 56. Singer Montell Jordan is 56. Actor-comedian Royale Watkins is 55. Actor Bruno Campos ("Nip/Tuck," "Jesse") is 51. Actor Holly Marie Combs ("Charmed") is 51. Actor Liza Lapira ("The Equalizer") is 49. Actor Lauren Roman ("Bold and the Beautiful") is 49. Musician Daniel Bedingfield is 45. Actor-comedian Tiffany Haddish is 45. Actor Anna Chlumsky (KLUHM'-skee) is 44. Actor Jenna Dewan (deh-WAHN') ("The Resident," "Supergirl") is 44. Actor Brian Bonsall ("Star Trek: The Next Generation," "Family Ties") is 43. Actor Dascha Polanco ("Orange is the New Black") is 42. Singer-songwriter Andy Grammer is 41. Drummer Michael Calabrese of Lake Street Dive is 40. Actor Amanda Seyfried (SAY'-freed) ("Mamma Mia," "Big Love") is 39. Actor Jake T. Austin ("The Fosters," "Wizards of Waverly Place") is 30.

