Today in History: November 30, WTO protesters and police clash in Seattle

Today is Saturday, Nov. 30, the 335th day of 2024. There are 31 days left in the year.

Today in history:

On Nov. 30, 1999, an estimated 40,000 demonstrators clashed with police as they protested against the World Trade Organization as the WTO convened in Seattle.

Also on this date:

In 1782, the United States and Britain signed preliminary peace articles in Paris for ending the Revolutionary War; the Treaty of Paris was signed in September 1783.

In 1936, London's Crystal Palace exhibition hall was destroyed by a massive fire.

In 1993, President Bill Clinton signed the Brady Bill, which required a five-day waiting period for handgun purchases and background checks of prospective buyers.

In 2004, "Jeopardy!" fans saw Ken Jennings end his 74-game winning streak as he lost to real estate agent Nancy Zerg.

In 2012, Israel approved the construction of 3,000 homes in Jewish settlements on occupied lands, drawing swift condemnation from Palestinians a day after their successful bid for recognition by the United Nations.

In 2013, actor Paul Walker, star of the "Fast & Furious" movie series, was killed in a single-car accident north of Los Angeles; Walker's friend Roger Rodas, who was driving the car, also died. Walker was 40 years old.

In 2018, former President George H.W. Bush, a World War II hero who rose through the political ranks to the nation's highest office, died at his Houston home at the age of 94; his wife of more than 70 years, Barbara Bush, had died in April.

In 2021, Ethan Crumbley, a 15-year-old sophomore, opened fire at a Michigan high school, killing four students and wounding seven other people.

In 2022, House Democrats elected Rep. Hakeem Jeffries to be the first Black American to head a major political party in Congress as long-serving Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her team stepped aside.

Today's Birthdays: Filmmaker Woody Allen is 89. Filmmaker Ridley Scott is 87. Historian and screenwriter Geoffrey C. Ward is 84. Filmmaker Terrence Malick is 81. Playwright David Mamet (MA'-meht) is 77. Actor Mandy Patinkin is 72. Singer Billy Idol is 69. Historian Michael Beschloss is 69. Comedian Colin Mochrie is 67. Actor-filmmaker Ben Stiller is 59. South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem is 53. Singer Clay Aiken is 46. Actor-filmmaker Gael García Bernal is 46. Actor Elisha Cuthbert is 42. Actor Kaley Cuoco (KWOH'-koh) is 39. Model Chrissy Teigen is 39. Chess grandmaster Magnus Carlsen is 34.

