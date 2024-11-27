Today in Entertainment History: "All Too Well" set record

On Nov. 27, 1957, the album "The Chirping Crickets" by Buddy Holly and the Crickets was released. It contained the singles "That'll Be the Day," "Maybe Baby," and "Not Fade Away."

In 1967, The Beatles' "Magical Mystery Tour" album was released in North America.

In 1969, the Rolling Stones opened a four-night stand at New York's Madison Square Garden. Portions of the first two concerts were released on the album "Get Yer Ya-Yas Out."

In 1970, George Harrison's "All Things Must Pass" album was released.

In 1980, the sitcom "Bosom Buddies," starring Tom Hanks and Peter Scolari (skoh-LAHR'-ee), premiered on ABC.

In 1985, actor Amy Irving married filmmaker Steven Spielberg. They split in 1989.

In 1995, The Beatles' "Anthology One" set a record for first-week album sales, selling 1.2 million copies. That record has since been broken.

In 2021, the Taylor Swift song "All Too Well" hit number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. It became the longest number-one hit, at ten minutes and 13 seconds. It beat the previous record-holder, Don McLean's "American Pie," which is eight minutes and 42 seconds.

Today's Birthdays: Director Kathryn Bigelow ("The Hurt Locker") is 73. TV personality Bill Nye ("Bill Nye the Science Guy") is 69. Actor William Fichtner (FIHK'-ner) ("Mom," "Invasion") is 68. Guitarist Charlie Burchill of Simple Minds is 65. Actor Michael Rispoli ("The Sopranos," "The Rum Diary") is 64. Jazz musician Maria Schneider is 64. Drummer Charlie Benante (beh-NAHN'-tay) of Anthrax is 62. Drummer Mike Bordin (Faith No More) is 62. Actor Fisher Stevens (TV's "Early Edition," film's "Short Circuit") is 61. Actor Robin Givens is 60. Actor Michael Vartan (VAR'-tan) ("Alias") is 56. Actor Elizabeth Marvel ("Homeland," "House of Cards") is 55. Rapper Skoob of Das EFX is 54. Actor Kirk Acevedo (ah-seh-VAY'-doh) ("Fringe," "Oz") is 53. Rapper Twista is 52. Actor Jaleel White ("Family Matters") is 48. Actor Arjay Smith ("Perception") is 41. Actor Alison Pill ("Scott Pilgrim vs. The World," "Midnight in Paris") is 39. Actor Lashana Lynch ("No Time To Die") is 37.

