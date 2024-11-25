University of New Mexico names Fernando Lovo as new Vice President and Director of Athletics

University of New Mexico President Garnett S. Stokes announced the appointment of Fernando Lovo as the next Vice President and Director of Athletics. Lovo joins UNM from the University of Texas at Austin, where he serves as an Executive Senior Associate Athletics Director for Operations. He will begin on Dec. 1, 2024.

"We are excited to welcome Fernando Lovo to The University of New Mexico,” said Stokes. “His extensive experience and dynamic leadership style make him an exceptional choice for this pivotal role.

“Fernando's commitment to fostering an environment where our student-athletes can thrive academically and athletically is genuinely inspiring. His track record of success and dedication to student-athlete well-being aligns perfectly with our university's values.

“I am confident that under his leadership, our athletic programs will continue to excel and positively impact our community,” she said. “We look forward to seeing the positive changes and growth that Fernando will bring to UNM Athletics. On behalf of the UNM family, I would like to welcome Fernando, Jordan, and their children to Albuquerque and New Mexico.”

Lovo's extensive background in collegiate athletics administration includes roles at the University of Texas, Ohio State University, and the University of Houston, as well as with the NFL's Jacksonville Jaguars. His professional portfolio demonstrates a comprehensive approach to athletics administration, creating high-performance environments supporting athletic excellence and student-athlete development. He has a proven track record of operational excellence, revenue generation and fundraising, and an unwavering dedication to academic integrity and financial stewardship.

He is also positioned to lead UNM Athletics into a new era of growth and achievement. At UNM, Lovo will oversee all aspects of UNM's NCAA Division I intercollegiate athletic programs, aligning athletics with the university's mission, managing financial operations, ensuring NCAA compliance, and fostering community relationships.

"I am truly honored and humbled to be selected to lead UNM Athletics and build upon its rich tradition, and I am grateful to President Stokes and the search committee members for their belief in me,” said Lovo. “This opportunity means a great deal to me, and I am excited to work alongside the talented student-athletes, coaches, and staff at UNM and the entire New Mexico community to achieve new levels of success, both on and off the field."

“My commitment is to foster an environment where our programs can thrive, and our student-athletes can excel in all aspects of their lives,” Lovo continued. “I look forward to engaging with the Lobo community, building strong relationships, and ensuring our athletics align with the university's mission and values. Together, we will strive for excellence and create lasting memories for our students and fans. Thank you for welcoming me and my family into this incredible community. Go, Lobos!”

Lovo's appointment is crucial for UNM Athletics, as the department aims to enhance program competitiveness, navigate conference dynamics, and manage emerging financial commitments that support student-athletes.

"After an extensive national search which yielded great interest, we are confident that Fernando Lovo is the right person to guide our athletics program forward and that he will be a great fit for New Mexico,” said Del Archuleta, chair of the search committee and prominent New Mexico business leader. “He not only impressed us with his qualifications and responses but also with his authenticity, innovative approach, and commitment to student-athlete success, which stood out among a highly competitive field of candidates. I feel so fortunate to have been a part of such an inclusive search committee, to whom we are so grateful, and to the professionalism of Parker Executive Search, which supported us every step of the way."

Lovo, 36, will be UNM’s 14th athletic director and the fourth Lobo AD in the last 32 years.

“Fernando Lovo is a bright, articulate, and passionate administrator who has accomplished great things in his young career,” said head football coach Bronco Mendenhall. “He has a passion for intercollegiate athletics and understands the importance of what Lobo Athletics means to our community and state. He is ready to take UNM forward into this new era of college athletics.”

“I’m excited to welcome Fernando Lovo and his family to The University of New Mexico and Albuquerque,” said head men’s basketball coach Richard Pitino. “Fernando has worked closely at Texas overseeing men’s basketball and is a rising star in our industry, and I’m excited for his vision for Lobo Athletics.”

“As a New Mexican, I am so happy to see Fernando in this role at UNM,” said Chris Del Conte, vice chancellor/director of Athletics at the University of Texas, Austin. “He is a great leader, innovator, and human being whose integrity and values are second to none. He truly advocates for student-athletes and is a consensus builder who will do what’s right for UNM. I see a bright future for the Lobos.”

Lovo earned a Bachelor's degree in political science and government in 2010 and a Master of Science in Sport and Fitness Administration/Management in 2012, both from the University of Florida.

He and his wife, Jordan, have two children.

“I want to thank Dave Williams, who stepped up at a critical time to serve as our interim vice president and director of Athletics and who has demonstrated exceptional dedication and leadership here at UNM,” said Stokes. “His deep understanding of collegiate athletics and a solid commitment to our student-athletes’ success have been invaluable. I am deeply grateful for his work, which has allowed us to move forward following Eddie Nuñez’s departure without missing a beat.”