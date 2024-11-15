Today in Entertainment History: MJ married Debbie Rowe

On Nov. 15, 1969, singer Janis Joplin was arrested in Tampa, Florida, for using vulgar and indecent language at her concert. Joplin was released on bond, and the charges eventually were dropped.

Also in 1969, the Star Club in Hamburg, Germany, closed. It's where The Beatles performed in their early days.

In 1977, the soundtrack to "Saturday Night Fever" was released.

In 1980, David Bowie opened on Broadway in the title role of "The Elephant Man."

In 1990, Milli Vanilli producer Frank Farian admitted that Rob Pilatus (pil-AY'-tus) and Fab Morvan didn't sing a note on their "Girl You Know It's True" album.

In 1996, Michael Jackson married dermatologist aide Debbie Rowe in Sydney, Australia. She was six months pregnant with his child. They later divorced.

In 2000, Michael Abram was acquitted of stabbing musician George Harrison in his home. Abram was found innocent by reason of insanity.

In 2004, rapper Dr. Dre was punched at the Vibe Awards by Jimmy "James" Johnson, who was then stabbed by rapper Young Buck.

Also in 2004, ABC ran a sketch during "Monday Night Football" showing Nicolette Sheridan in a towel trying to persuade Terrell Owens of the Philadelphia Eagles to spend the night with her. The sketch prompted an uproar that resulted in an apology from ABC.

Today's Birthdays: Singer Petula Clark is 92. Actor Sam Waterston ("Law and Order") is 84. Singer Anni-Frid Lyngstad of ABBA is 79. Actor Bob Gunton (TV's "24," film's "The Shawshank Redemption") is 79. Actor Beverly D'Angelo ("National Lampoon's Vacation") is 73. Actor-director James Widdoes ("Animal House") is 71. News correspondent John Roberts is 68. Bandleader Kevin Eubanks ("The Tonight Show With Jay Leno") is 67. Comedian Judy Gold is 62. Actor Rachel True ("Half and Half") is 58. Rapper E-40 is 57. Country singer Jack Ingram is 54. Actor Jonny Lee Miller ("Elementary," "Eli Stone") is 52. Actor Sydney Tamiia (tuh-MEYE'-yuh) Poitier-Heartsong ("Carter," "Veronica Mars") is 51. Drummer David Carr of Third Day is 50. Singer Chad Kroeger (KROO'-ger) of Nickelback is 50. Drummer Jesse Sandoval (The Shins) is 50. Actor Virginie Ledoyen ("The Beach") is 48. Actor Sean Murray ("NCIS") is 47. Rapper B.o.B is 36. Actor Shailene Woodley is 33. Actor Emma Dumont (Film's "Oppenheimer," TV's "Bunheads") is 30.

