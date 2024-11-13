Today in History: November 13, 130 die in Paris terror attacks

Today is Wednesday, Nov. 13, the 318th day of 2024. There are 48 days left in the year.

Today in history:

On Nov. 13, 2015, Islamic State militants carried out a set of coordinated attacks in Paris at the national stadium, in a crowded concert hall, in restaurants and on streets, killing 130 people in the worst attack on French soil since World War II.

Also on this date:

In 1775, during the Revolutionary War, American troops captured Montreal under the command of Continental Army Gen. Richard Montgomery.

In 1909, 259 men and boys were killed when fire erupted inside a coal mine in Cherry, Illinois.

In 1956, the U.S. Supreme Court affirmed a lower court ruling which found Alabama bus segregation laws were illegal.

In 1971, the U.S. space probe Mariner 9 went into orbit around Mars, becoming the first spacecraft to orbit another planet.

In 1982, the Vietnam Veterans Memorial was dedicated on the National Mall in Washington, D.C.

In 1985, some 23,000 residents of Armero, Colombia, died when a volcanic mudslide buried the city.

In 2001, U.S.-backed Northern Alliance fighters in Afghanistan entered Kabul as Taliban forces retreated from the capital city.

Today's Birthdays: Actor Joe Mantegna is 77. Hockey Hall of Famer Gilbert Perreault is 74. U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland is 72. Actor Frances Conroy is 72. Actor Chris Noth is 70. Actor-comedian Whoopi Goldberg is 69. Republican U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan of Alaska is 60. Talk show host Jimmy Kimmel is 57. Actor Steve Zahn is 57. Actor Gerard Butler is 55. Olympic swimming gold medalist Dana Vollmer is 37. Actor Devon Bostick is 33. Tennis player Emma Raducanu is 22.

