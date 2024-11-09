© 2024 KANW
Maryland's 6th Congressional District

KANW New Mexico Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published November 9, 2024 at 9:22 PM MST

AP Race Call: Democrat April McClain Delaney wins election to U.S. House in

By The Associated Press undefined

Democrat April McClain Delaney won election to a U.S. House seat representing Maryland on Saturday. The 6th District seat in western Maryland was open after Democratic Rep. David Trone sought the state's open Senate seat rather than a fourth term in the U.S. House. McClain Delaney served in the Department of Commerce under the Biden administration and previously worked in a leadership role at Common Sense Media. The Associated Press declared McClain Delaney the winner at 9:32 p.m. EST.
