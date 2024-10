Today in Entertainment History: "Gimme A Break" debuted

On Oct. 29, 1936, singer Hank Snow made his first recordings, "Lonesome Blue Yodel" and "Prisoned Cowboy."

In 1956, "The Huntley-Brinkley Report" premiered as NBC's nightly television newscast, replacing "The Camel News Caravan."

In 1964, the "T.A.M.I. Show" was filmed in Santa Monica, California. It featured performances by the Beach Boys, Chuck Berry, James Brown, Lesley Gore, Smokey Robinson and the Miracles, The Rolling Stones and The Supremes.

In 1970, Neil Diamond received a gold record for "Cracklin' Rosie."

In 1971, Allman Brothers guitarist Duane Allman was killed in a motorcycle crash in Macon, Georgia. A similar accident took the life of the band's bassist, Berry Oakley, the next year.

In 1981, the TV comedy "Gimme A Break," starring Nell Carter, made its debut on NBC.

In 1983, Pink Floyd's "Dark Side of the Moon" became the longest-running album on the Billboard music charts, with a total of 491 weeks. That record has since been broken.

In 1996, rappers the Notorious B.I.G. and Faith Evans became parents to a son, Christopher Wallace.

Today's Birthdays: Singer-actor Melba Moore is 79. Actor Richard Dreyfuss is 77. Actor Kate Jackson is 76. Actor Dan Castellaneta ("The Simpsons") is 67. "Ziggy" cartoonist Tom Wilson is 67. Singer Randy Jackson of The Jacksons is 63. Drummer Peter Timmins of Cowboy Junkies is 59. Actor Joely Fisher ("Ellen") is 57. Rapper Paris is 57. Actor Rufus Sewell ("The Diplomat") is 57. Actor Grayson McCouch (mih-KOOCH') ("Gotham") is 56. Singer SA Martinez of 311 (three-eleven) is 55. Actor Winona Ryder is 53. Actor Tracee Ellis Ross ("black-ish") is 52. Actor Gabrielle Union is 52. Actor Trevor Lissauer ("Sabrina the Teenage Witch") is 51. Actor Milena Govich ("Law and Order") is 48. Actor Jon Abrahams ("Meet the Parents") is 47. Actor Brendan Fehr ("CSI: Miami," "Roswell") is 47. Actor Ben Foster ("Six Feet Under") is 44. Bassist Chris Baio of Vampire Weekend is 40. Actor Janet Montgomery ("New Amsterdam") is 39. Actor India Eisley ("The Secret Life of the American Teenager") is 31.