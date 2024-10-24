Today in History: October 24, the United Nations officially launches

Today is Thursday, Oct. 24, the 298th day of 2024. There are 68 days left in the year.

Today in history:

On Oct. 24, 1945, the United Nations formally came into existence as the Charter of the United Nations, ratified by 29 nations, took effect. The date is now observed as United Nations Day.

Also on this date:

In 1537, Jane Seymour, the third wife of England's King Henry VIII, died 12 days after giving birth to Prince Edward, later King Edward VI.

In 1861, the first transcontinental telegraph message was sent by Chief Justice Stephen J. Field of California from San Francisco to President Abraham Lincoln in Washington, D.C.

In 1929, a massive sell-off at the opening bell of the New York Stock Exchange led to chaos as stockbrokers couldn't keep up with trade requests. Though the market recovered some loses by the end of the day, "Black Thursday" marked the beginning of the Wall Street Crash of 1929.

In 1931, the George Washington Bridge, connecting New York City with New Jersey, was dedicated. It was the world's longest suspension bridge at that time.

In 1952, Republican presidential candidate Dwight D. Eisenhower vowed to go to Korea as he promised to end the ongoing conflict there. (Eisenhower would indeed visit Korea in December, after winning the election but prior to his inauguration.)

In 2002, authorities apprehended John Allen Muhammad and teenager Lee Boyd Malvo near Myersville, Maryland, in the Washington-area sniper attacks. (Malvo was later sentenced to life in prison. Muhammad was sentenced to death and executed in 2009.)

In 2003, a British Airways flight from New York to London marked the final commercial flight of the supersonic Concorde jet.

In 2012, Hurricane Sandy roared across Jamaica and headed toward Cuba on its way to the eastern United States.

In 2021, heavily protected crews in Washington state worked to destroy the first nest of so-called murder hornets discovered in the United States.

Today's Birthdays: Rock musician Bill Wyman is 88. Actor F. Murray Abraham is 85. Actor Kevin Kline is 77. Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., is 70. Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Oregon, is 68. Actor B.D. Wong is 64. Singer Monica Arnold is 44. Fashion designer Zac Posen is 44. Singer-rapper Drake is 38. Actor Ashton Sanders is 29. NBA All-Star Jaylen Brown is 28. Actor Hudson Yang is 21.

