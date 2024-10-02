Today in History: October 2, Marshall joins Supreme Court

Today is Wednesday, Oct. 2, the 276th day of 2024. There are 90 days left in the year.

Today in history:

On Oct. 2, 1967, Thurgood Marshall joined the U.S. Supreme Court at its first African American justice; he would serve on the bench for 24 years until his retirement in 1991.

Also on this date:

In 1919, President Woodrow Wilson had a serious stroke at the White House that left him paralyzed on his left side.

In 1944, German troops crushed the 2-month-old Warsaw Uprising, during which a quarter of a million people were killed.

In 1970, one of two chartered twin-engine planes flying the Wichita State University football team to Utah crashed into a mountain near Silver Plume, Colorado, killing 31 of the 40 people on board.

In 2006, an armed milk truck driver took a group of girls hostage in an Amish schoolhouse in Nickel Mines, Pennsylvania, killing five of them and wounding five others before taking his own life.

In 2016, Hall of Fame baseball broadcaster Vin Scully signed off for the last time, ending 67 years behind the mic for the Dodgers as he called a 7-1 loss to the Giants in San Francisco.

In 2018, journalist Jamal Khashoggi was killed by Saudi Arabian officials at the Saudi Embassy in Istanbul, Turkey.

In 2020, stricken by COVID-19, President Donald Trump was injected with an experimental drug combination at the White House before being flown to a military hospital, where he was given Remdesivir, an antiviral drug.

Today's Birthdays: Film critic Rex Reed is 86. Singer-songwriter Don McLean is 79. Fashion designer Donna Karan (KA'-ruhn) is 76. Actor Avery Brooks is 76. Photographer Annie Leibovitz is 75. Singer-actor Sting is 73. Actor Lorraine Bracco is 70. R&B singer Freddie Jackson is 68. Nobel Peace Prize laureate Maria Ressa is 61. Singer-songwriter Gillian Welch is 57. Actor-talk show host Kelly Ripa is 54. Actor Efren Ramirez is 51. Musician Brittany Howard (Alabama Shakes) is 36.

