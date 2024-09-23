Today in Entertainment History: "The Jetsons" premiered

On Sept. 23, 1962, "The Jetsons" premiered on ABC. It was the first program to be carried by the network in color.

In 1968, Lucille Ball returned to TV with "Here's Lucy" on CBS.

In 1974, Robbie McIntosh, drummer with the Average White Band, died of a heroin overdose in Los Angeles. He had ingested the drug at a party, thinking it was cocaine. He was 24.

In 1996, actor Jim Carrey married actor Lauren Holly. They divorced less than a year later.

In 1998, actor Mary Frann died of apparent heart failure at her home in Beverly Hills, California. She was 55. She's probably best known for play Bob Newhart's wife on "Newhart."

Also in 1998, White Zombie announced its breakup.

In 2010, singer Katy Perry was cut from an episode of "Sesame Street" because the producers thought her dress was too low-cut.

Today's Birthdays: Singer Julio Iglesias is 81. Actor-singer Paul Petersen ("The Donna Reed Show") is 79. Actor-Mary Kay Place is 77. Musician Bruce Springsteen is 75. Director George C. Wolfe (film's "Nights in Rodanthe," stage's "Angels in America") is 70. Drummer Leon Taylor of The Ventures is 69. Actor Rosalind Chao (2020's "Mulan," "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine") is 67. Actor Jason Alexander ("Seinfeld") is 65. Actor Chi McBride ("Hawaii Five-0," "Boston Public") is 63. Steel guitarist Don Herron of BR549 is 62. Actor LisaRaye ("All of Us," "Beauty Shop") is 58. Singer Ani (AH'-nee) DiFranco is 54. Singer Sam Bettens of K's Choice is 52. Rapper-producer-record head Jermaine Dupri is 52. Actor Kip Pardue ("The Rules of Attraction," "Remember the Titans") is 48. Actor Anthony Mackie ("Captain America: The Winter Soldier") is 46. Singer Erik-Michael Estrada of O-Town is 45. Actor Brandon Victor Dixon ("Hamilton") is 43. Actor David Lim ("S.W.A.T.," "Quantico") is 41. Actor Cush Jumbo ("The Good Fight," "The Good Wife") is 39. Actor Skylar Astin ("Pitch Perfect" films) is 37.

