Today in History: September 19, state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II

Today is Thursday, Sept. 19, the 263rd day of 2024. There are 103 days left in the year.

Today in history:

On Sept. 19, 2022, Great Britain and the world said a final goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II at a state funeral that drew presidents and kings, princes and prime ministers — and crowds who thronged the streets of London.

Also on this date:

In 1796, President George Washington's farewell address was published. In it, America's first chief executive advised, "Observe good faith and justice toward all nations. Cultivate peace and harmony with all."

In 1881, the 20th president of the United States, James A. Garfield, died 2 1/2 months after being shot by Charles Guiteau; he was succeeded by Vice President Chester A. Arthur.

In 1955, President Juan Peron of Argentina was ousted after a revolt by the army and navy.

In 1957, the United States conducted its first contained underground nuclear test, code-named "Rainier," in the Nevada desert.

In 1985, the Mexico City area was struck by a devastating earthquake that killed at least 9,500 people.

In 1988, Olympic diver Greg Louganis suffered a concussion after striking his head on the diving board during the preliminary round of the 3-meter springboard diving competition at the Seoul Summer Games; Louganis would recover from the injury and win a gold medal in the event the following day.

In 1995, The New York Times and The Washington Post published the manifesto of Unabomber Ted Kaczynski (kah-ZIHN'-skee), which proved instrumental in identifying and capturing him.

In 2004, Hu Jintao (hoo jin-tow) became the undisputed leader of China with the departure of former President Jiang Zemin (jahng zuh-MEEN') from his top military post.

In 2008, struggling to stave off financial catastrophe, the Bush administration laid out a radical bailout plan calling for a takeover of a half-trillion dollars or more in worthless mortgages and other bad debt held by tottering institutions. Relieved investors sent stocks soaring on Wall Street and around the globe.

In 2011, Mariano Rivera of the New York Yankees recorded his 602nd save, making him baseball's all-time leader in the category.

Today's Birthdays: Actor Rosemary Harris is 97. Singer-songwriter Paul Williams is 84. Singer Bill Medley (The Righteous Brothers) is 84. Singer Sylvia Tyson (Ian and Sylvia) is 84. R&B singer Freda Payne is 82. Actor Jeremy Irons is 76. Model-actor Twiggy Lawson is 75. TV personality Joan Lunden is 74. Musician-producer Nile Rodgers is 72. Rock singer Lita Ford is 66. Musician Jarvis Cocker (Pulp) is 62. Country singer Trisha Yearwood is 60. Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., is 59. News anchor Soledad O'Brien is 58. Actor Sanaa Lathan (suh-NAH' LAY'-thun) is 53. "Tonight Show" host Jimmy Fallon is 50. Actor Columbus Short is 42.

