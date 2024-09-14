Today in Entertainment History: "Golden Girls" premiered

On Sept. 14, 1955, Little Richard recorded the song "Tutti Frutti."

In 1967, "Ironside," starring Raymond Burr, premiered on NBC.

In 1968, Pete Townshend of The Who announced his plans to write a rock opera called "Tommy" about a "deaf, dumb and blind boy."

In 1972, "The Waltons" TV series debuted on CBS.

In 1978, the TV sitcom "Mork and Mindy," starring Pam Dawber and Robin Williams, premiered on ABC.

In 1984, the first MTV Video Music Awards were held in New York. Herbie Hancock was the big winner, winning five awards for his "Rockit" video. However, Madonna stole the show with her performance of "Like A Virgin" in which she rolled around on the stage in a wedding dress.

In 1985, the sitcom "The Golden Girls" debuted on NBC.

In 1988, "Unsolved Mysteries," hosted by Robert Stack, premiered on NBC.

In 1989, Sting made his stage debut in "The Three Penny Opera" in Washington. He was torn apart by critics, including one who wrote "prepare to be stung."

In 1991, comedian Jay Leno was slightly injured when his motorcycle was hit by another biker.

In 2002, singer Gwen Stefani of No Doubt married singer Gavin Rossdale of Bush in London. They divorced in 2016.

Today's Birthdays: Actor Walter Koenig (KAY'-nihg) ("Star Trek") is 88. Singer-actor Joey Heatherton is 80. Singer John "Bowzer" Baumann of Sha Na Na is 77. Actor Sam Neill is 77. Actor Robert Wisdom (TV's "Nashville," "The Wire") is 71. Saxophonist Steve Berlin of Los Lobos is 69. Country singer-songwriter Beth Nielsen Chapman is 68. Country singer John Berry is 65. Actor Mary Crosby is 65. Singer Morten Harket of A-ha is 65. Actor Melissa Leo is 64. Actor Faith Ford ("Faith and Hope," "Murphy Brown") is 60. Actor Michelle Stafford ("The Young and the Restless") is 59. Actor Dan Cortese (cor-TEZ') is 57. Singer Mark Hall of Casting Crowns is 55. Actor Tyler Perry is 55. Actor Ben Garant ("Reno 911!") is 54. Actor Kimberly Williams-Paisley ("According to Jim") is 53. Actor Andrew Lincoln ("The Walking Dead") is 51. Rapper Nas (NAHZ) is 51. Actor Austin Basis ("Life Unexpected") is 48. TV chef Katie Lee ("The Kitchen") is 43. Actor Adam Lamberg ("Lizzie McGuire") is 40. Singer Alex Clare is 39. Actor Chad Duell ("General Hospital") is 37. Actor Jessica Brown Findlay ("Downton Abbey") is 37. Actor-singer Logan Henderson ("Big Time Rush") is 35. Actor Emma Kenney ("The Connors," "Shameless") is 25.

