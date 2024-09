Today in Entertainment History: "Cats" ended on Broadway

On Sept. 10, 1955, "Gunsmoke" premiered on CBS. "Gunsmoke" began on radio in 1952. The program ran for nearly 20 years on TV.

In 1964, Rod Stewart recorded his first single, a version of Willie Dixon's "Good Morning Little Schoolgirl."

In 1965, "The Jack Paar Show" had its final broadcast. The studio audience consisted of one: Paar's dog.

In 1974, the original New York Dolls split up. They have since reunited.

In 1990, Jessica Tandy and her husband Hume Cronyn received National Medals of the Arts at the White House, along with B.B. King and Beverly Sills.

In 1993, "The X-Files" debuted on Fox.

In 1996, Sheryl Crow's self-titled album was banned in Wal-Mart because of the song "Love Is A Good Thing," which mentions children killing each other "with a gun they bought at the Wal-Mart discount stores."

In 1998, some Hindu groups criticized Madonna's performance at the MTV Video Music Awards. She wore a see-through shirt and a Hindu facial marking while performing "Ray of Light."

In 2000, The musical "Cats" was performed for the last time on Broadway, after an 18-year run.

In 2002, the Russian space agency informed NASA it was not taking Lance Bass of 'N Sync on a mission to the international space station. Bass had failed to come up with the $20 million fee, payable in advance.

Today's Birthdays: Actor Greg Mullavey (mul-LAY'-vee) ("Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman") is 91. Jazz vibraphonist Roy Ayers is 84. Actor Tom Ligon ("Oz," "Another World") is 84. Singer Danny Hutton of Three Dog Night is 82. Singer Jose Feliciano is 79. Actor Judy Geeson ("Mad About You") is 76. Guitarist Joe Perry of Aerosmith is 74. Actor Amy Irving is 71. Actor Clark Johnson ("Homicide: Life on the Street") is 70. Actor Kate Burton ("Scandal," "Grey's Anatomy") is 67. Director Chris Columbus is 66. Singer Siobhan (shah-VAWN') Fahey of Bananarama is 66. Actor Colin Firth is 64. Singer-guitarist David Lowery of Cracker is 64. Actor Sean O'Bryan ("The Princess Diaries" films) is 61. Actor Raymond Cruz ("Breaking Bad," "The Closer") is 60. Drummer Robin Goodridge of Bush is 59. Guitarist Stevie D. of Buckcherry is 58. Singer-guitarist Miles Zuniga of Fastball is 58. Rapper Big Daddy Kane is 56. Director Guy Ritchie is 56. Actor Johnathon Schaech (SHEHK) ("To Appomattox," "That Thing You Do!") is 55. Contemporary Christian singer Sara Groves is 52. Actor Ryan Phillippe (FIHL'-ihp-ee) is 50. Actor Jacob Young ("The Bold and the Beautiful," "All My Children") is 45. Bassist Mikey Way of My Chemical Romance is 44. Ballerina Misty Copeland is 42. Guitarist Matthew Followill of Kings of Leon is 40. Singer Ashley Monroe of Pistol Annies is 38. Actor Hannah Hodson ("Hawthorne") is 23.