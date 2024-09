Today in Entertainment History: Freddie Mercury was born

On Sept. 5, 1946, Queen singer Freddie Mercury was born in Zanzibar.

In 1987, "American Bandstand" was canceled after 30 years on TV.

In 1990, musician B.B. King got a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

In 1991, R.E.M. won six MTV video music awards, including video of the year for "Losing My Religion."

Also in 1991, actor John Travolta and model Kelly Preston were married in Paris.

In 1992, John Mellencamp and model Elaine Irwin were married at a cabin near Seymour, Indiana, where Mellencamp grew up. They had met during the filming of the video for the song "Get A Leg Up." They divorced in 2011.

In 1993, former Jane's Addiction guitarist Dave Navarro joined the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

In 2006, Katie Couric debuted as anchor of the CBS Evening News. Her first newscast ended with photos of the baby of Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes, who had eluded paparazzi for months.

Today's Birthdays: Broadway actor Carol Lawrence is 92. Actor Lucille Soong ("Fresh Off The Boat") is 89. Actor William Devane ("Jessie Stone," "Knots Landing") is 85. Actor George Lazenby is 85. Singer Al Stewart is 79. Actor-director Dennis Dugan ("Big Daddy," "Happy Gilmore") is 78. Singer Loudon Wainwright the Third is 78. Saxophonist Mel Collins of King Crimson and of Kokomo is 77. Cartoonist Cathy Guisewite ("Cathy") is 74. Actor Michael Keaton is 73. Actor Debbie Turner ("The Sound of Music") is 68. Actor Kristian Alfonso ("Days of Our Lives") is 61. Singer Terry Ellis of En Vogue is 61. Drummer Brad Wilk of Rage Against The Machine (and of Audioslave) is 56. TV personality-musician Dweezil Zappa is 55. Actor Rose McGowan is 51. Actor Carice Van Houten ("Game of Thrones") is 48. Keyboardist Kyle O'Quin of Portugal. The Man is 39. Actor Andrew Ducote ("Dave's World") is 38. Actor-turned-political advisor Skandar Keynes ("The Chronicles of Narnia") is 33.