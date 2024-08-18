Authorities investigate death of airman based in New Mexico

CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. (AP) — Authorities have started investigating the death of a 28-year-old airman who was based at Cannon Air Force Base in New Mexico.

Staff Sgt. Tristen Wright died Friday in a non-combat related incident at an undisclosed location, the U.S. Department of Defense said. Additional details were not immediately released Sunday.

Wright, from Palm Bay, Florida, was assigned to the 27th Special Operations Wing at Cannon. He enlisted in August 2016 and had been assigned there as a materiel management specialist since 2019.

Prior to that, Wright was assigned in 2017 to the 18th Logistics Readiness Squadron at Kadena Air Force Base in Japan.

