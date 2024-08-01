Today in Entertainment History: MTV debuted

On August 1, 1960, Chubby Checker released the single "The Twist."

In 1964, singer Johnny Burnette drowned in a boating accident in Clear Lake, California. He was 30. He's probably best known for the song "You're 16."

In 1971, the Concerts for Bangladesh were held at New York's Madison Square Garden. It was the first large-scale benefit concert and a precursor to shows like Live Aid. The concerts featured George Harrison, Eric Clapton, Bob Dylan, Badfinger, Ringo Starr and Billy Preston.

In 1977, the book "Elvis -- What Happened" was released to bookstores nationwide. It was an expose' by two former bodyguards who presented Elvis as an overweight recluse. Elvis died two weeks later.

In 1980, George Harrison formed a movie production company called Hand Made Films Productions. The company's films include "Life of Brian" and "Time Bandits."

In 1981, MTV made its debut on cable stations across the U.S. The first video played was "Video Killed the Radio Star" by the Buggles.

In 1986, actor Tatum O'Neal married tennis star John McEnroe in Oyster Bay, New York. They divorced in 1994.

Also in 1986, U2 began recording sessions in Dublin, Ireland, that became their album "The Joshua Tree."

Today's Birthdays: Singer Ramblin' Jack Elliott is 93. Blues musician Robert Cray is 71. Singer Michael Penn is 66. Singer Joe Elliott of Def Leppard is 65. Rapper Chuck D of Public Enemy is 64. Guitarist Suzi Gardner of L7 is 64. Singer Adam Duritz of Counting Crows is 60. Director Sam Mendes ("Skyfall," "American Beauty") is 59. Country singer George Ducas is 58. Guitarist Charlie Kelley (Buffalo Club) is 56. Actor Jennifer Gareis (GAR'-ehs) ("The Bold and the Beautiful") is 54. Actor Tempestt Bledsoe ("The Cosby Show") is 51. Actor Jason Momoa ("Aquaman," "Game of Thrones") is 45. Singer Ashley Parker Angel (O-Town) is 43. Actor Taylor Fry ("Kirk," "Get A Life") is 43. Actor Elijah Kelley (2007's "Hairspray") is 38. Actor James Francis Kelly ("Rocky Balboa") is 35.