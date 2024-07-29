Today in Entertainment History: Pitt and Aniston married

On July 29, 1957, Jack Paar made his debut as host of NBC's "Tonight" show.

In 1959, the Isley Brothers recorded "Shout."

In 1965, The Beatles' second film, "Help," had its royal premiere at London's Pavilion Theatre.

In 1966, Bob Dylan was involved in a motorcycle accident near Woodstock, New York. He suffered critical injuries and took months to recover.

In 1973, Led Zeppelin's safe deposit box at The Drake Hotel in New York was robbed. The band lost $180,000 in concert receipts from two shows at Madison Square Garden.

In 1974, Mama Cass Elliott was found dead in London. It was rumored that the former Mamas and Papas lead singer choked on a ham sandwich, but a coroner ruled she had suffered a heart attack. She was 30.

In 1987, Ben and Jerry's began selling Cherry Garcia ice cream, in honor of Grateful Dead singer-guitarist Jerry Garcia.

In 1996, actor Martin Lawrence was arrested at the airport in Burbank, California, after police found a loaded handgun in a suitcase he was taking on a flight to Phoenix.

In 2000, actor Brad Pitt married actor Jennifer Aniston in Malibu, California. They separated after four and a half years of marriage.

In 2006, actor Pamela Anderson and musician Kid Rock were married in St. Tropez, France. They both filed for divorce four months later.

In 2023, country singer Craig Morgan re-enlisted in the U.S. Army Reserve on the stage of the Grand Ole Opry.

Today's Birthdays: Actor Robert Fuller ("Laramie," "Emergency!") is 91. Actor Roz Kelly ("Happy Days") is 82. Keyboardist Neal Doughty of REO Speedwagon is 78. Actor Mike Starr ("Ed," "Goodfellas") is 74. Documentary maker Ken Burns is 71. TV personality Tim Gunn ("Project Runway") is 71. Singer-bassist Geddy Lee of Rush is 71. Singer Patti Scialfa (skee-AL'-fah) of Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band is 71. Actor Alexandra Paul ("Baywatch") is 61. Actor Dean Haglund ("The X Files") is 59. Country singer Martina McBride is 58. Drummer Chris Gorman of Belly is 57. Actor Tim Omundson ("Psych") is 55. Actor Ato Essandoh (AH'-toh es-SAHN'-doh) (film's "Django Unchained," TV's "Elementary") is 52. Actor Wil Wheaton ("Star Trek: The Next Generation," "Stand By Me") is 52. Actor Stephen Dorff is 51. Singer Wanya (wuh-NAY') Morris of Boyz II Men is 51. Country singer James Otto is 51. Actor Josh Radnor ("How I Met Your Mother") is 50. Musician Danger Mouse is 47. Actor Rachel Miner ("Supernatural") is 44. Actor Allison Mack ("Smallville") is 42. Actor Kaitlyn Black ("Hart of Dixie") is 41. Actor Cait Fairbanks ("The Young and The Restless") is 31.