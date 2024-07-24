Today in Entertainment History: "La Bamba" film premiered

On July 24, 1952, the film "High Noon," premiered, starring Gary Cooper and Grace Kelly.

In 1964, the Rolling Stones had to run for safety after the audience at a concert in Blackpool, England, mobbed the stage. Keyboardist Ian Stewart later said a fight started when guitarist Keith Richards kicked a man who had spit on him.

In 1976, Elton John had his first hit in Britain, "Don't Go Breaking My Heart" with Kiki Dee.

In 1978, the movie "Sergeant Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band," starring Peter Frampton and the Bee Gees, was released.

In 1979, Little Richard -- known as the Reverend Richard Penniman -- spoke to a revival meeting in San Francisco about the dangers of rock and roll.

In 1980, Larry Graham, formerly of Sly and the Family Stone, began his first solo tour by opening for the Isley Brothers in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. At the time, Graham's "One in a Million You" was heading up the charts.

In 1987, "La Bamba" opened. It was the movie biography of singer Richie Valens.

In 1990, a wrongful death trial involving Judas Priest opened in Reno, Nevada. Parents had charged in a lawsuit that the band's "Stained Class" album contained subliminal messages that drove two teenagers to attempt suicide. The suit was later dismissed.

In 1998, Toad the Wet Sprocket broke up. They have since reformed.

In 2018, singer Demi Lovato was rushed to a Los Angeles hospital for a drug overdose. A month earlier, Lovato revealed in the song "Sober" a relapse after six years of sobriety.

Today's Birthdays: Comedian Ruth Buzzi is 88. Actor Dan Hedaya (TV's "Cheers," film's "The Usual Suspects") is 84. Actor Chris Sarandon is 82. Actor Robert Hays ("Airplane!") is 77. Actor Michael Richards ("Seinfeld") is 75. Actor Lynda Carter is 73. Director Gus Van Sant is 72. Country singer Pam Tillis is 67. Actor Paul Ben-Victor ("Entourage") is 62. Actor Kadeem Hardison ("A Different World") is 59. Actor-singer Kristin Chenoweth is 56. Actor Laura Leighton ("Melrose Place") is 56. Actor John P. Navin Junior ("National Lampoon's Vacation") is 56. NBA player-turned-actor Rick Fox ("Greenleaf," "Oz") is 55. Actor-singer Jennifer Lopez is 55. Director Patty Jenkins ("Wonder Woman") is 53. Actor Jamie Denbo ("Orange Is The New Black") is 51. Actor Eric Szmanda ("CSI") is 49. Actor Rose Byrne is 45. Country singer Jerrod Neimann is 45. Actor Summer Glau ("Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles") is 43. Actor Sheaun McKinney ("The Neighborhood") is 43. Actor Elisabeth Moss is 42. Actor Anna Paquin (PAK'-wihn) is 42. Actor Megan Park ("The Secret Life of the American Teenager") is 38. Actor Mara Wilson ("Mrs. Doubtfire," "Matilda") is 37. Actor Sarah Steele ("The Good Fight," "The Good Wife") is 36. Singer Jay McGuiness of The Wanted is 34. Actor Emily Bett Rickards (TV's "Arrow") is 33. TV personality Bindi Irwin ("Bindi: The Jungle Girl" and "Crikey! It's the Irwins") is 26.