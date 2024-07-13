Today in History: July 13, Live Aid concerts

Today in History

Today is Saturday, July 13, the 195th day of 2024. There are 171 days left in the year.

Today's Highlight in History:

On July 13, 1985, the "Live Aid" benefit rock concerts were held simultaneously in London and Philadelphia, raising millions for famine relief in Ethiopia.

Also on this date:

In 1793, French politician, physician and journalist Jean-Paul Marat was assassinated by Charlotte Corday, who stabbed him to death in his bath.

In 1863, deadly rioting against the Civil War military draft erupted in New York City. (The insurrection was put down three days later.)

In 1923, a sign consisting of 50-foot-tall letters spelling out "HOLLYWOODLAND" was dedicated in the Hollywood Hills to promote a subdivision (the last four letters were removed in 1949).

In 1930, the first FIFA World Cup began in Uruguay.

In 1960, John F. Kennedy won the Democratic presidential nomination on the first ballot at his party's convention in Los Angeles.

In 1973, former presidential aide Alexander P. Butterfield revealed to Senate Watergate Committee staff members the existence of President Richard Nixon's secret White House taping system.

In 1999, Angel Maturino Resendiz, suspected of being the "Railroad Killer," surrendered in El Paso, Texas.

In 2013, a jury in Florida cleared neighborhood watch volunteer George Zimmerman of all charges in the shooting of Trayvon Martin, the unarmed black teenager whose killing unleashed furious debate over racial profiling, self-defense and equal justice.

In 2018, a grand jury indictment, sought by special counsel Robert Mueller, alleged that the Russian government was behind a sweeping conspiracy to interfere in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

In 2020, Washington's NFL franchise dropped the "Redskins" name and logo amid pressure from sponsors; the move followed decades of criticism that the name and logo were offensive to Native Americans. (The team was eventually renamed the Commanders.)

Today's Birthdays: Game show announcer Johnny Gilbert (TV: "Jeopardy!") is 96. Author and Nobel laureate Wole Soyinka is 90. Actor Patrick Stewart is 84. Actor Harrison Ford is 82. Singer-guitarist Roger McGuinn (The Byrds) is 82. Rubik's Cube inventor Erno Rubik is 80. Actor-comedian Cheech Marin is 78. Actor Daphne Maxwell Reid is 76. Sportswriter and talk show host Tony Kornheiser is 76. Actor Didi Conn is 73. Actor Gil Birmingham is 71. Singer Louise Mandrell is 70. Former boxing champion Michael Spinks is 68. Actor-director Cameron Crowe is 67. Comedian Tom Kenny is 62. Actor Ken Jeong is 55. Singer Deborah Cox is 50. Actor Aya Cash is 42. Former St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina is 42. Actor Colton Haynes is 36. Actor Steven R. McQueen is 36. Soul singer Leon Bridges is 35. Actor Hayley Erin (TV: "General Hospital") is 30.