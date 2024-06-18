Today in Entertainment History: "Blues Brothers" opened

On June 18, 1977, a gang armed with knives slashed the face and hands of Sex Pistols singer Johnny Rotten. They apparently objected to the band's song "God Save The Queen." The next day, guitarist Paul Cook was beaten up. Rotten was attacked again three days after his first attack.

In 1980, "The Blues Brothers" movie opened. Music stars making cameo appearances included James Brown, Ray Charles and Aretha Franklin.

In 1987, a woman sued Motley Crue for $5,000, claiming she lost part of her hearing because the concert was too loud. The case was settled out of court.

Also in 1987, Bruce Springsteen officially separated from his wife, model-actor Julianne Phillips, after barely two years of marriage. Their divorce was finalized in March 1989.

In 2004, David Bowie was hit in the eye with a lollipop thrown onto the stage while he was performing in Oslo, Norway. He was not seriously hurt.

In 2011, sax player Clarence Clemons of Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band died from complications from a stroke. He was 69.

Today's Birthdays: Musician Paul McCartney is 82. Actor Constance McCashin ("Knots Landing") is 77. Actor Linda Thorson ("The Avengers") is 77. Actor Carol Kane is 72. Actor Isabella Rossellini is 72. Actor Brian Benben ("Private Practice," "Dream On") is 68. Singer Alison Moyet (moy-YAY') is 63. Keyboardist Dizzy Reed (Guns N' Roses) is 61. Country singer-guitarist Tim Hunt (Yankee Grey) is 57. Singer Nathan Morris of Boyz II Men is 53. Singer-songwriter Ray LaMontagne is 51. Rapper Silkk The Shocker is 49. Actor Alana de la Garza ("Law and Order") is 48. Country singer Blake Shelton is 48. Guitarist Steven Chen of Airborne Toxic Event is 46. Actor David Giuntoli (jin-TOH'-lee) ("Grimm") is 44. Drummer Josh Dun of Twenty One Pilots is 36. Actor-singer Renee Olstead ("The Secret Life of the American Teenager," "Still Standing") is 35. Actor Jacob Anderson ("Game of Thrones") is 34. Actor Willa Holland ("Arrow") is 33.