Today in Entertainment History: first drive-in opened

On June 6, 1933, the first drive-in movie theater opened, in Camden, New Jersey.

In 1960, Tony Williams left The Platters for a solo career. Williams was the lead singer on The Platters' hits "Only You," "The Great Pretender" and "Smoke Gets in Your Eyes."

In 1962, The Beatles auditioned for producer George Martin at EMI Records in London. He signed them to a contract the following month.

In 1968, the Rolling Stones recorded the song "Sympathy for the Devil."

In 1969, Rod Stewart signed a solo recording contract with Mercury Records. He had previously sung for the Jeff Beck Group.

In 1971, the "Ed Sullivan Show" was canceled after 23 years. It was TV's longest-running variety show.

In 1977, Stevie Wonder delivered an unannounced lecture to a class at UCLA studying the record industry.

In 1990, a federal judge in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, declared that 2 Live Crew's "As Nasty As They Wanna Be" was obscene. Two days later, a record store owner was charged for selling the hit rap album.

Today's Birthdays: Singer-songwriter Gary "U.S." Bonds is 85. Country singer Joe Stampley is 81. Jazz pianist Monty Alexander is 80. Actor Robert Englund (Freddie Krueger) is 77. Playwright-actor Harvey Fierstein (FY'-ur-steen) is 72. Actor-comedian Sandra Bernhard is 69. Record producer and musician Jimmy Jam (The Time) is 65. Actor Amanda Pays is 65. Comedian Colin Quinn is 65. Guitarist Steve Vai (VY) is 64. Singer-bassist Tom Araya of Slayer is 63. Actor Jason Isaacs ("Harry Potter" films) is 61. Bassist Sean Ysealt (ee-SULT') (White Zombie) is 58. Actor Max Casella ("Analyze This," "Doogie Howser, M.D.") is 57. Actor Paul Giamatti is 57. Singer Damion Hall of Guy is 56. Guitarist James "Munky" Shaffer of Korn is 55. Country singer Lisa Brokop is 51. Singer Uncle Kracker is 50. Actor Sonya Walger ("Lost") is 50. Actor Staci Keanan ("Step By Step," "My Two Dads") is 49. Jazz singer Somi is 48. Actor Aubrey Anderson-Emmons ("Modern Family") is 17.