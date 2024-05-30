BLM buys about 3,700 acres of land adjacent to Río Grande del Norte National Monument in New Mexico

TAOS, N.M. (AP) — The U.S. Bureau of Land Management has announced the acquisition of about 3,700 acres of land adjacent to the Río Grande del Norte National Monument in northern New Mexico near the Colorado border. BLM officials say the federal agency acquired the property, located six miles southwest of Taos, from the Trust for Public Land nonprofit using funding from the Land and Water Conservation Fund. The Trust for Public Land group says the deal was for $16.6 million. The BLM plans to expand public access and recreation opportunities in and around the national monument that already spans more than 242,000 acres and is home to critical wildlife habitat and special status species.

TAOS, N.M. (AP) — The U.S. Bureau of Land Management announced the acquisition Thursday of about 3,700 acres (1,497 hectares) of land adjacent to the Río Grande del Norte National Monument in northern New Mexico near the Colorado border.

BLM officials said the agency plans to expand public access and recreation opportunities in and around the national monument that already spans more than 242,000 acres (97,934 hectares) and is home to critical wildlife habitat and special status species.

The property is located six miles (10 kilometers) southwest of Taos.

BLM bought the land from the Trust for Public Land nonprofit using funding from the Land and Water Conservation Fund.

The Trust for Public Land group said in a news release that the deal was for $16.6 million.

The Río Grande del Norte National Monument was proclaimed a national monument in 2013 by then-President Barack Obama.

The BLM manages more than 245 million acres of public land located primarily in 12 western states including Alaska.