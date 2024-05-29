New Mexico officials warn of health effects from rising temperatures

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Health officials in New Mexico are warning about record high temperatures this spring. Since April 1, the state Health Department says there have been at least 51 heat-related visits to emergency departments across New Mexico. Temperatures are expected to climb to the upper 90s in parts of eastern and southern New Mexico over the coming days. Symptoms of heat-related illnesses can range from rash and sunburn to cramps and exhaustion. In 2023, the state logged more than 900 heat-related hospital visits between April and September — with nearly half occurring in July. This marked a sharp increase from previous years.

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Health officials in New Mexico are warning residents to take precautions as daytime temperatures are expected to climb over the coming days in eastern and southern parts of the state.

Since April 1, the state Health Department said there have been at least 51 heat-related visits to emergency departments across New Mexico as record high temperatures have been recorded.

The state in 2023 logged more than 900 heat-related hospital visits between April and September — with nearly half of those occurring in July. This marked a sharp increase from previous years, and forecasts for this summer are calling for above-average chances for more hot and dry weather.

So far this year, heat waves have been causing problems around the world — from hundreds of people suffering heatstroke in Pakistan to water shortages in Mexico.

In New Mexico, temperatures are expected to climb to the upper 90s in Roswell and Carlsbad and will remain in the 90s in Las Cruces this week. Authorities there are telling motorists not to leave children or pets in the car, even if the windows are cracked.

State health officials said symptoms of heat-related illnesses can range from rash and sunburn to cramps and exhaustion. Those who are more vulnerable include people who work outside, children, older adults and those with chronic medical conditions.