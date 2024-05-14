Today in Entertainment History: "Seinfeld" ended its run

On May 14, 1970, Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young announced their breakup. They have regrouped several times, both with and without Neil Young.

Also in 1970, actor Billie Burke died at the age of 84. She's probably best known for playing Glinda the Good Witch in "The Wizard of Oz."

In 1976, former Yardbirds vocalist Keith Relf was electrocuted at his home in London. He was found near a plugged-in guitar. Relf was 33.

In 1982, guitarist Fast Eddie Clark left Motorhead in the middle of the band's U.S. tour. Brian Robertson, formerly of Thin Lizzy, was his replacement.

In 1987, actor Rita Hayworth died of Alzheimer's disease in New York at the age of 68.

In 1996, actor Melanie Griffith married actor Antonio Banderas in London. Their divorce was finalized in December 2015.

In 1998, Frank Sinatra died of a heart attack in Los Angeles. He was 82.

Also in 1998, the last episode of "Seinfeld" aired on NBC.

In 2019, comedian Tim Conway died in Los Angeles after a long illness. He was 85.

Today's Birthdays: Guitarist Gene Cornish of The Rascals is 80. Movie director-producer George Lucas is 80. Actor Meg Foster ("Cagney and Lacey") is 76. Director Robert Zemeckis ("Forrest Gump," "Back to the Future") is 73. Musician David Byrne (Talking Heads) is 72. Actor Tim Roth is 63. Singer Ian Astbury of The Cult is 62. Guitarist C.C. DeVille of Poison is 62. Actor Danny Huston ("John Adams" miniseries) is 62. Bassist Mike Inez of Alice In Chains is 58. Musician Fabrice Morvan of Milli Vanilli is 58. Singer Raphael Saadiq (sah-DEEK') (Tony! Toni! Tone!) is 58. Actor Cate Blanchett is 55. Singer Danny Wood of New Kids On The Block is 55. Director Sofia Coppola (KOH'-pah-lah) ("Lost In Translation") is 53. Actor Gabriel Mann ("Revenge") is 52. Singer Natalie Appleton of All Saints is 51. Singer Shanice is 51. Actor Carla Jimenez ("Growing Up Fisher") is 50. Guitarist Henry Garza of Los Lonely Boys is 46. Singer Ketch Secor of Old Crow Medicine Show is 46. Singer-guitarist Dan Auerbach of The Black Keys is 45. Bassist Mike Retondo of Plain White T's is 43. Actor Amber Tamblyn ("Two and a Half Men," "Joan of Arcadia") is 41. Actor Lina Esco ("S.W.A.T.") is 39. Actor Miranda Cosgrove ("iCarly") is 31.