Luna County corporal is charged for his role in deadly 2023 crash while responding to a call

DEMING, N.M. (AP) — A corporal with the Luna County Sheriff's Office has been charged for his role in a deadly crash that happened while he was responding to a call last November.

The crash in Deming killed 14-month-old Wyatt Franzoy and injured his mother.

Dash-camera video showed Corporal Paul Garcia speeding toward a reported robbery in his department-issued vehicle, traveling more than 130 mph at one point. While there was no video footage of the crash, court documents state he was traveling 99 mph in a 55-mph zone when he struck the family's car as it was making a left turn.

The sheriff's office policy advises that while responding to calls with lights and sirens on, deputies may not exceed 20 mph over the posted speed limit.

County officials did not immediately return a message seeking comment, and court records did not list an attorney for Garcia.

The boy's parents, Isabella Hernandez and William Franzoy, and their lawyer held a news conference on Wednesday to address the charges, television KVIA reported.

"Wyatt was my whole world, and now my life will never be the same because of Officer Paul Garcia and his recklessness," Hernandez said.

The charges include homicide by vehicle and great bodily injury by vehicle. Garcia has been placed on administrative leave and is scheduled to make his first court appearance in May.