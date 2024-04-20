Today in Entertainment History: Parton released 1st record

On April 20, 1959, the first single by 13-year-old Dolly Parton was released on Gold Band Records. It was called "Puppy Love."

In 1960, Elvis Presley returned to Hollywood following his Army duty. He began work on the film "G.I. Blues."

In 1968, Deep Purple played its first live concert, in Denmark. The band's big hit that year in the U.S. was "Hush."

In 1990, singer Janet Jackson received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

In 1991, musician John Fogerty married Julie Lebiedzinski in Bristol, Indiana.

Also in 1991, singer-guitarist Steve Marriot of Small Faces died in a fire in his home in England. He was 44.

In 1992, the Concert For Life, a tribute to AIDS victim and Queen vocalist Freddie Mercury, was held in London. Metallica opened the show and was followed by artists George Michael and Elton John. Annie Lennox and David Bowie teamed up on the song "Under Pressure."

Also in 1992, comedian Benny Hill was found dead of coronary thrombosis in his London home. He was 68.

In 1994, Barbra Streisand gave her first London concert in 28 years at Wembley Stadium.

In 2018, dance DJ Avicii (ah-VEE'-chee) was found dead in Muscat, Oman. He was 28.

Today's Birthdays: Actor George Takei (tuh-KAY') ("Star Trek") is 87. Singer Johnny Tillotson is 86. Bluegrass musician Doyle Lawson of Doyle Lawson and Quicksilver is 80. Keyboardist Craig Frost of Grand Funk Railroad is 76. Actor Gregory Itzin (iht-zihn) ("24") is 76. Actor Veronica Cartwright (TV's "24: Legacy, film's "Aliens") is 75. Actor Jessica Lange is 75. Actor Clint Howard is 65. Actor Crispin Glover is 60. Actor Andy Serkis ("Lord of the Rings") is 60. Country singer Wade Hayes is 55. Actor Shemar Moore ("Criminal Minds") is 54. Actor Carmen Electra is 52. Actor Joey Lawrence ("Blossom," "Brotherly Love") is 48. Multi-instrumentalist Clay Cook of the Zac Brown Band is 46. Actor Clayne Crawford (TV's "Lethal Weapon") is 46. Actor Tim Jo ("The Neighbors") is 40. Actor Carlos Valdes (TV's "The Flash) is 35.