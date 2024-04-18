Today in Entertainment History: "Fearless" hit #1 again

On April 18, 1936, singing cowboy Gene Autry recorded the song "Back In The Saddle Again."

In 1956, actor Grace Kelly married Prince Rainier (ren-YAY') of Monaco in a civil ceremony. A church wedding took place the next day.

In 1957, Buddy Knox, who was in the Army Reserve, began six months of active duty. His hit at the time was "Party Doll."

In 1966, "The Sound of Music" won the best picture and best director Academy Awards.

In 1981, Yes announced its breakup. Steve Howe and Geoff Downes went on to form Asia. Yes has since reunited.

In 1985, Wham's "Make It Big" album became the first western pop album released in China.

In 1994, Roseanne Barr Arnold filed for divorce from Tom Arnold. Her request was dropped, but she refiled less than a month later.

In 1996, musician Bernard Edwards of Chic (SHEEK) was found dead in a hotel room in Tokyo. He was 43.

In 2015, Ringo Starr became the last Beatle to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a solo artist.

In 2021, Taylor Swift's "Fearless (Taylor's Version)" hit number one on the Billboard 200 albums chart, 12 years after the original "Fearless" hit the top of the chart. It was the first number-one album that was a re-recording of another number-one album.

Today's Birthdays: Actor Robert Hooks is 87. Actor Hayley Mills is 78. Actor Dorothy Lyman ("Mama's Family") is 77. Actor Cindy Pickett ("Ferris Bueller's Day Off") is 77. Keyboardist Walt Richmond of The Tractors is 77. Actor James Woods is 77. Bassist Jim Scholten of Sawyer Brown is 72. Actor Rick Moranis is 71. Actor Eric Roberts is 68. Actor Melody Thomas Scott ("Young and the Restless") is 68. Actor John James ("Dynasty," "The Colbys") is 68. Bassist Les Pattinson of Echo and the Bunnymen is 66. Actor Jane Leeves ("Hot In Cleveland," "Fraiser") is 63. Ventriloquist Jeff Dunham is 62. Actor Eric McCormack ("Will and Grace") is 61. Talk show host Conan O'Brien is 61. Actor Maria Bello is 57. Actor Mary Birdsong ("Reno 911!") is 56. Actor David Hewlett ("Stargate: SG-1") is 56. Actor-rapper Fredro Starr of Onyx ("Moesha") is 53. Actor David Tennant ("Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire") is 53. Guitarist Mark Tremonti of Creed and of Alter Bridge is 50. Singer Trina of Trina and Tamara is 50. Actor Melissa Joan Hart ("Sabrina the Teenage Witch") is 48. Actor Bryce Johnson ("Pretty Little Liars") is 47. TV personality Kourtney Kardashian is 45. Actor America Ferrera (film's "Barbie," TV's "Ugly Betty") is 40. Actor Tom Hughes ("Victoria") is 39. Actor Ellen Woglom ("Marvel's Inhumans") is 37. Actor Vanessa Kirby ("The Crown") is 36. Actor Alia Shawkat (AL'-ee-ah SHAW'-kat) ("Arrested Development") is 35. Actor Britt Robertson ("Under the Dome") is 34. Actor Chloe Bennet ("Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.," "Nashville") is 32. Singer Nathan Sykes of The Wanted is 31. Actor Moises Arias ("Hannah Montana") is 30.