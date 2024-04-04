Today in Entertainment History: "The Clash" released

On April 4, 1960, "Ben Hur" won the best picture and best director Academy Awards. The film's star, Charlton Heston, was named best actor. Simone Signoret (seen-yor-AY') won the best actress award for "Room at the Top."

In 1963, The Hollies auditioned for EMI Records at Abbey Road studios.

In 1964, The Beatles held the top five positions on Billboard's Hot 100. "Can't Buy Me Love" was number one, followed by "Twist and Shout," "She Loves You," "I Want To Hold Your Hand" and "Please Please Me."

In 1977, The Clash's first album, "The Clash," was released in Britain. It wasn't released in the U.S. until 1979, because some of the song's content was judged to be too violent for American ears.

In 1983, actor Gloria Swanson died of heart disease in New York. She was 84.

In 1996, Grateful Dead guitarist Bob Weir and Jerry Garcia's widow, Deborah, scattered part of Garcia's ashes in the Ganges River in India. He had died the previous August.

In 2000, Diana Ross announced a Supremes "reunion" tour, even though the other two Supremes, Scherrie Payne and Lynda Laurence, never performed with Ross. The tour was later canceled due to poor ticket sales.

In 2002, guitarist Aaron Kamin (KAY'-min) of The Calling suffered a severe electric shock during a sound check in Bangkok, Thailand. The band had to call off the rest of their international tour.

In 2004, musician Beck married actor-screenwriter Marissa Ribisi.

Today's Birthdays: Actor Craig T. Nelson is 80. Actor Christine Lahti ("Chicago Hope") is 74. Singer Steve Gatlin of the Gatlin Brothers is 73. Actor Mary-Margaret Humes ("Dawson's Creek," "History of the World Part 1") is 70. Writer-producer David E. Kelley ("Ally McBeal," "The Practice") is 68. Actor Constance Shulman ("Orange Is The New Black") is 66. Actor Hugo Weaving ("The Matrix," "Lord of the Rings") is 64. Talk show host Graham Norton is 61. Comedian David Cross ("Arrested Development," "Mr. Show") is 60. Actor Robert Downey Junior is 59. Actor Nancy McKeon is 58. Country singer Clay Davidson is 53. Singer Josh Todd of Buckcherry is 53. Singer Jill Scott is 52. Bassist Magnus Sveningsson of The Cardigans is 52. Magician David Blaine is 51. Singer Kelly Price is 51. Singer Andre Dalyrimple of Soul for Real is 50. Guitarist Josh McSwain of Parmalee is 49. Actor James Roday ("A Million Little Things," "Psych") is 48. Actor Natasha Lyonne ("Poker Face," "Orange Is The New Black") is 45. Actor-comedian Eric Andre ("The Eric Andre Show") is 41. Actor Amanda Righetti ("The Mentalist") is 41. Actor-singer Jamie Lynn Spears ("Zoey 101") is 33. Actor Daniela Bobadilla (boh-bah-DEE'-yah) ("The Middle," "Anger Management") is 31. Singer Austin Mahone is 28.